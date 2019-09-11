A Tucson nonprofit providing character development for children through outdoor and group activities is hosting a benefit party on Fourth Avenue this Friday, and the whole town’s invited.
The Engage Foundation, which teaches youth how to “engage in life” through free events designed to build character, teamwork and sportsmanship, is throwing a fundraiser Sept. 13 at The Boxyard. The venue, located at 238 N. Fourth Ave., hosts four on-site food vendors and will offer $1 Firestone 805 beers for the event.
Other activities include a raffle, jersey grab, music and a poker tournament. The fun kicks off at 6 p.m.
The foundation provides several programs, primarily its yearly youth co-ed touch rugby team for anyone ages 6 to 18. Participants receive coaching, participate in league matches and receive rugby gear and a jersey all at no cost to the families.
The youth rugby league launches Sept. 29 at Rillito Regional Park, 4502 N. First Ave., and takes place Sunday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. Register for the league and RSVP online at engagearizona.com by Sept. 20.
While much of the year is spent having fun on the field and donating balls to groups like the Boys and Girls Club, Engage Foundation Board Member Matt Stamp said this Friday’s fundraiser is integral to the success of the group’s mission.
“Our goal is to give as many children as possible the opportunity to participate in fun activities that they might not have the chance to otherwise,” Stamp said. “We are grateful for the community support and look forward to a great event and impactful season ahead.”
A $20 ticket to the event comes with a dinner, custom pint glass and $1 beers. A $40 ticket includes a seat at the speed poker tournament—where the best prizes are up for grabs. All proceeds from the events go directly to Engage. Buy tickets online here.
Those who can’t attend the event but would like to contribute to Engage’s mission may do so online here.
Engage is officially recognized and supported by USA Rugby, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Tucson and the Boys and Girls Club of Tucson.
