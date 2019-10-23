Celebrate Halloween a few days earlier with some of Disney Junior’s most popular television series at Tucson Premium Outlets in Marana.
This Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the outlet mall is hosting a Halloween-themed Disney Junior Play Date featuring activities inspired by TV series like “Vampira,” “Puppy Dog Pals,” and T.O.T.S.”
Kids are invited to attend in costume and participate in face painting, arts and crafts, eat some treats and more. Live music and dancing will take place thanks to DJ Phat, Truly Nolen will teach about desert creepy crawlies and Dr. Wagstaff of Gladden Farm Dentistry will help the family get a head start on tooth care after the Halloween season.
Tucson Premium Outlets is located at 641 W. Marana Center Blvd., Ste. 2. The event does not include live character appearances.
