Oro Valley residents looking for more information on Proposition 480, which will appear on this year’s ballot, can tune into two informational meetings hosted by the town later this month.
Prop. 480 intends to set a permanent base adjustment to the town’s expenditure limit. For the past 40 years, residents of Oro Valley have voted for “home rule,” which allows the town council to set its own expenditure limit based on their adopted budget for that year. Without this rule, the town would be restricted to an expenditure limit set by the state government, based on the town’s spending levels from the year 1980 and a fraction of its spending plan.
In 2018, the home rule ballot question passed with 9,100 votes in favor, and 4,500 votes against.
Home rule allows for local control of funds, and must be approved by voters every four years. The town has to contribute money and staff hours toward the home rule election every four years, and this year decided to propose a permanent base adjustment to the voters instead. This option would modify the expenditure base from 1980 to a higher figure.
The town believes this would not only reduce election costs and staff time every four years, but would also provide stability to town service levels. It is possible to adjust the base again in the future, if needed, but requires another majority vote of local citizens.
Any of the expenditure limit options do not increase the town’s revenues or their ability to tax citizens, it simply allows them the capacity to spend what they’re currently collecting.
The permanent base adjustment question will be on the ballot for the Aug. 4 primary election. The town’s informational meetings on June 25 will be hosted by David Gephart, Oro Valley’s Chief Financial Officer via the Zoom conferencing platform. He will explain the proposed changes and answer questions from the audience.
Participants can use the video platform to join the meeting, or call in via phone. The first meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at this link or dial 253-215-8782. The second meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at this link or dial 312-626-6799.
For more information on Proposition 480, click here. For instructions on how to participate in a Zoom video meeting, click here.
