The Arizona Department of Health Services has outlines a new series of metrics that businesses such as nightclubs, gyms and other gathering places will have to pass in order to reopen.
The new metrics involved businesses that are likely to become COVID hotspots. Alarmed by Arizona’s rapid spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered fitness centers, movie theaters, water parks and tubing operations, and some bars to close. He also limited restaurants to 50 percent capacity and indoor and outdoor activities to fewer than 50 people.
After working with the affected industries, the Arizona Department of Health Services developed the new benchmarks, which define the spread of the coronavirus as minimal, moderate and substantial.
Substantial spread is defined as more than 100 COVID cases per 100,000 of population, a positive COVID test rate of greater than 10 percent and greater than 10 percent of emergency room visits related to COVID-like symptoms.
Moderate spread is defined as between 10 and 100 cases of COVID cases per 100,000 of population, a positive COVID test rate of 5 to 10 percent and between 5 and 10 percent of emergency room visits related to COVID-like symptoms.
Minimal spread is defined as less than 10 cases per 100,000 population, a positive test rate of less than 5 percent and less than 5 percent of emergency room visits related to COVID-like symptoms.
Gyms must remain closed as long as the spread is substantial but can open 25 percent capacity once spread reaches a moderate level as long as they implement ADHS mitigation requirements. Once the spread reaches a minimal level, gyms can go to 50 percent occupancy.
Movie theaters, water parks and tubing companies must remain closed as long as the spread is substantial but can open 50 percent capacity once spread reaches a moderate or minimal levels as long as they implement ADHS mitigation requirements.
Bars and nightclubs that serve food must remain closed as long as the spread is substantial but can open 50 percent capacity once spread reaches a moderate or minimal levels as long as they implement ADHS mitigation requirements.
Bars and nightclubs that don’t serve food must remain closed as long as the spread is substantial or moderate but can open 50 percent capacity once spread reaches a moderate or minimal levels as long as they implement ADHS mitigation requirements.
