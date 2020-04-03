Yesterday the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association—a labor union representing correctional officers in prisons throughout the state—demanded that all officers wear personal protective equipment such as face masks during work, due to the high risk of COVID-19 infection.
This move is in response to Arizona Department of Corrections Director David Shinn's direct order that employees not wear PPE in prisons. The AZCPOA wrote in a press release that Shinn, Governor Doug Ducey, and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Crist have all "utterly failed" to protect correctional officers, incarcerated people and the general public from COVID-19.
The association says ADC's "complete disregard for public health" has caused over 100 correctional officers to be sent home from work due to flu-like symptoms, who were then allowed back to work within three days without any testing.
Thousands of correctional officers move in and out of Arizona's 16 state prisons and work in close proximity to 42,000 incarcerated people. Because social distancing is not possible in a setting like this, the AZCPOA calls for state leadership to "release ADC's stored PPE for immediate use to protect [staff], inmates and public health."
Many criminal justice reform advocates have demanded that the state do more and release nonviolent offenders in prisons and jails in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.
Pima County had 280 of the 1,769 cases of COVID-19 that had been confirmed in Arizona.
In Maricopa County, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,049.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.