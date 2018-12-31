On Saturday, Dec. 29, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 6400 block of North Trico Road for a call for medical assistance around 10:30 a.m.
According to a press release issued by PCSD, 53-year-old David Duane Mann called authorities to report that his wife was injured. When deputies arrived, they reported finding Donna Mann not breathing “and with obvious signs of trauma.” Deputies began life saving measures but they were unable to revive Donna, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
David Mann was detained and later booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center for one count of Second Degree Murder.
Duane Mann is currently being housed at the Pima County Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond.
