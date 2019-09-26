Pima County residents above the age of 18 can register now for a free painting workshop intended to help attendees gain employment in the construction industry.
The workshops, which will be offered from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City of Tucson Resource Campus, Santa Cruz Room (310 N. Commerce Park Loop), will include hands-on training and painting at the Tucson House, located at 1501 N. Oracle Road.
The county course will include classes on lead paint safety and awareness training, as well as a “Renovate, Repair and Paint” exam at the course’s conclusion.
Successful candidates will receive a certificate from the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as free interior and exterior painting tools and the possible opportunity to interview with local painting companies.
Interested participants are encouraged to have some level of background in trade and are required to register to enroll in the course.
For more information or to enroll in the course, contact Daniel Howe, at Daniel.howe@pima.gov, or 304-1054.
