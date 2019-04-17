Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield is preparing to get his hands dirty for Mother Nature, and the whole town’s invited.
Celebrate Arbor Day next weekend with Mayor Winfield and the town next Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch, where a tree planting ceremony will take place alongside the Heirloom Farmers Market.
The ceremony takes place at 9:30 a.m. and space is limited, so make sure to arrive early. After Mayor Winfield plants the ceremonial tree, the public is invited to participate in a variety of activities: Approximately 16 pre-dug holes for more tree planting for kids and families will be available (Parks and recreation staff will be on site to assist); certified arborists Tom Ellis and James Gardner will provide tree pruning and care demonstrations; coloring sheets will be provided for kids; seeds will be given away; and the town will host a tree raffle.
The event will end around 11:30 a.m.
In advance of the Arbor Day celebration, Mayor Winfield will proclaim Friday, April 26 as Arbor Day “in honor of the beauty and inspiration that trees provide us” at the Town Council meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 17 at 6 p.m.
The Arbor Day celebration takes place Saturday, April 27 at Steam Pump Ranch, located at 10901 N. Oracle Road.
