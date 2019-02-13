A local dog owner and his four-legged friend were reunited last week by the Marana Police Department after officers noticed the missing dog while working a separate case.
MPD officers were looking for a “porch pirate,” a person seen on camera stealing packages from Marana-area homes. The police department released images of the man and his vehicle to local media outlets, and was quickly inundated with information about the suspect from both residents and other law enforcement agencies.
“We had multiple tips,” said MPD Detective James Jolly.
Officers traveled to the suspect’s address and performed surveillance until they saw the suspect and another person leave in a vehicle matching the one used in the thefts. The vehicle fled the scene, though police officers chose not to give chase. They instead interviewed the home owner.
During the interview, officers noticed a white bulldog running freely around the house, and when they tried to return to their vehicle the dog attempted to go with them. When the homeowner was asked about the dog, she informed officers that it just arrived the day before.
Officer Kevin Trapp remembered a white bulldog was reported stolen from a Marana-area backyard the day before, and reviewed the case report to make a positive match. Trapp and detective Jose De Torre were able to photograph the dog and confirm with the owner that it was indeed their missing pet.
“He was very happy,” Jolly said. “He said the dog was like his son.”
The suspect in the thefts was apprehended last Wednesday night.
This story was published in partnership with the Marana News Room. For more, go online to maranaaz.gov/news.
