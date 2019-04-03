More than a chance for fitness, the 13th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair, hosted by the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, will bring awareness, activities and even food trucks to the Tucson community on April 6.
All are invited for a day including children’s activities, a “Zen Zone” calming space, an autism community resource fair, and more. And as the name suggests, this event also includes a team-based walk to raise funds to the autism community.
According to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona, this event is designed to provide a wealth of information to individuals and families affected by autism and to help educate and raise awareness and acceptance of this disorder.
This year, Premiere Wealth Advisors, LLC will be the title sponsor of the Autism Walk.
The 13th Annual Autism Walk & Resource Fair takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Kino Park Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. For more information, visit as-az.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.