Copper Creek celebrates fundraiser’s success

Copper Creek Elementary School recently raised more than $14,000, thanks to its 14th annual Hawk Walk fundraiser.
More than $11,000 came from the community, while $480.05 was collected during Penny Wars leading up to the event. Business sponsorships were inked with Realtor Bruce Baca with Coldwell Banker Realty, Northwest Children’s Dentistry and Bridges Tsavorite.
Kim Evans, PTO fundraiser organizer, said that the funds raised would “100% go back into the classrooms.”
“Copper Creek is an amazing school,” Evans said. “It’s not just the families here, it’s the families in the neighborhood. The amount of people that showed up to help, some of them don’t even have kids here anymore.”
That includes Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield. Four of his children attended Copper Creek.
“We’re sponsoring a couple of students who come here to Copper Creek, and we want to support this fundraising activity,” Winfield said. “We know it’s something that the kids look forward to each year and we’re just glad to be a part of it.”
The Hawk Walk is largest fundraiser for the PTO to support children and teachers. It promotes school spirit and gives students, parents, teachers and the community a chance to meet and interact.
“We do it right at the beginning of the year because it sets our budget for the rest of the year,” said Evans, who has a fourth grader who attends Copper Creek. Her two other kids have gone through the elementary school, allowing her to participate in 11 Hawk Walks, volunteering for nine and serving as chairperson for seven.
For the Hawk Walk, students receive donations for a fun walk around the campus and it ends at the “Principal Messy Zone.” There, the kids with the top five highest donations and one raffle winner turned Principal Stephanie Hillig and fourth-grade teacher Susan Latin into a human sundae. Students receive one raffle ticket for every $50 raised.
Hawk Walk Day began with a pep assembly with special guests Curious George and the Ironwood Ridge High School cheerleaders and mascots. The Golder Ranch Fire Department was also in attendance for the “fun run” portion of the event, cooling students down with their water hose.
Suzanne Vorrie, PTO volunteer, said the Hawk Walk was special to her fifth-grade daughter as it’s her last year to enjoy the festivities. It’s also her last year on the PTO. Vorrie’s two sons also attended Copper Creek.
The PTO comes together for special events like the Hawk Walk, determining where to allocate funds, such as classroom supplies, technology, online programming, playground and other general school improvement.
“We try to allocate toward those areas pretty equality and we solicit feedback from teachers and parents before we finalize that budget every year,” Vorrie said.
Hillig said that the PTO had done an amazing job organizing and getting the word out.
“This is a great start to the year, welcoming parents to be a part of the culture and community,” Hillig said.
