The opening week of the high school volleyball season has come and gone, with several noteworthy results in northwest Tucson.
The road to the state title match kicked off last week, with a full week of action on the hardwood courts of the region.
Here are the results for the week at the six programs that dot the landscape: Catalina Foothills, CDO, Ironwood Ridge, Marana, Mountain View and Pusch Ridge Christian Academy.
The Catalina Foothills Falcons lost their opening match of the season to local rival Sabino on Tuesday, Sept. 3 in five sets. Senior Ashley Ruiz led the Falcons attack, with eight kills and three aces, while teammate Olivia Rubio also notched eight kills and senior Jiana Lawson finished with three aces and six kills for the Falcons. Foothills hosted Tanque Verde High School after deadline Tuesday and returns to the court against Rincon/University on the road Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m., in their final match of the week.
The CDO Dorados won their season opening match against regional rival Amphitheater in straight sets last Thursday. There are no statistics from the team’s match with the Panthers, but the Dorados returned to the court to face Cholla after deadline Tuesday. The Dorados next face Walden Grove and Nogales on the road on Wednesday and Thursday. Both matches start at 6 p.m., and close out the team’s second week of the regular season.
The Ironwood Ridge Nighthawks split their first two matches, falling in their opener to Scottsdale power Horizon High School in straight sets last Tuesday before returning the favor at Notre Dame Prep last Thursday night. Junior Alyssa Feltman led the team in kills (21) and aces (2) during the two matches, while teammate Hannah Ford had a team-high four blocks in the two matches. Fellow senior Andrea Vigil led the Nighthawks in digs, with 26 in the team’s two matches last week. The Nighthawks played against Mountain View on the road after deadline Tuesday, and play Tucson High School on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 11.
The Marana Tigers swept Cholla in their season opener last Tuesday night, in a match that has no statistics entered as of press time. The Tigers hosted Flowing Wells after deadline Tuesday, and return to face Salpointe Catholic at home this Thursday at 6 p.m. to close out their week.
The Mountain View Lions dropped their first two matches of the season, falling to Salpointe Catholic and Casteel in straight sets to open the year. Senior Jessica Gonzalez led the team with 10 kills during the week, while junior Jaelin Reeb had a team-high five aces and three blocks and senior Destiny Pundt had 29 digs to lead the Lions. The team returned to action after deadline Tuesday against Ironwood Ridge, and next faces Pueblo at 6 p.m. on the road Thursday night to close the week.
The Pusch Ridge Christian Academy Lions split their first two matches of the year, sweeping Catalina Magnet last Wednesday before falling in straight sets to Empire Thursday. The Lions have not entered any statistics from either match at press time but returned to the court after deadline Tuesday against Florence High School. The Lions travel to Flowing Wells at 6 p.m. this Thursday for their second and final match of the week.
