In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and in response to concerns for the health and safety of the community, court staff and the judiciary, Pima County Presiding Judge Kyle A. Bryson provided a series of directives for court operations—including the suspension of jury duty through the end of the month.
Arizona courts remain open, and Bryson instituted a series of precautions to reduce the number of visitors to courthouses in Pima County.
In addition to the suspension of jury duty, attorneys can work remotely, sick individuals are asked to not attend any hearings in person or reschedule, juvenile court and services will move to telephone only and family drug court is suspended through March 31.
Court Appointed Special Advocates have also been asked to call their supervisors, and anyone scheduled to meet with a pretrial service officer should call (520) 724-3310. Adults on probation should call the Adult Probation Office.
If the outbreak warrants court closure, updated information will be provided by the Superior/Juvenile courts.
