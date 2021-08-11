As you all know, we’ve had a record-breaking monsoon this year. Whether you’re a new resident of Marana or this is your hundredth monsoon season here, there’s some information you should keep in mind about Arizona’s wildlife after a rainstorm.
Standing water can collect in any open containers around the exterior of your house, including pots, pet bowls and trash cans. Mosquitos breed in standing water and are known in southern Arizona to spread diseases like West Nile virus, Dengue, and Chikungunya. It is extremely important to make sure you dump out any standing water after it rains before it presents a health risk to you or your neighbors. Visit the Pima County Disease Control page for more information.
Now is also an important time to make sure you know what to do in case of a bee swarm or attack. Bees swarm when they move out of an old nest and are looking for a new place to call home. Swarms are generally docile because they have nothing to protect yet. They are actually at their most vulnerable when swarming, however, so remain cautious and be careful not to get too close.
Bees are most dangerous when they feel their new home is being threatened. If you observe an increase in bees in your backyard or hear buzzing from inside a grill, tree or other hiding space, a nest may have formed. In that case, call a professional and do not investigate. Africanized honey bees, sometimes called killer bees, are known for relentless, life-threatening attacks.
Africanized honey bees look almost identical to regular honey bees, but their behavior is much different. If you get within range of their territory, these bees will attack with little provocation in great numbers. They are very aggressive, often chasing the perceived threat for up to a quarter of a mile. In the case of an attack, the best thing to do is run and find cover somewhere they can’t reach you, like inside a building or a car. Jumping into a pool or nearby water is not advised, since they will hover over the water and wait for you to surface.
Prevention of these incidents is key. Check your property weekly to make sure a hive hasn’t formed anywhere. If you see signs of a hive, call your local beekeeper. Bees serve a very important service, and beekeepers can often relocate the bees without harming them. To learn more about Africanized honey bees, visit the USDA website.
Of course, there are Arizona animals with some bigger teeth. Javelinas, bobcats, snakes, and Gila monsters can also attack if they feel threatened. Always keep a safe distance from wildlife when enjoying our beautiful outdoors. Remember, if they don’t have a reason to defend themselves, they have no reason to bother you. Even if you think it would help an animal, never handle or feed wildlife. In most cases, human interference does more harm than good. To report sick or injured wildlife, call Arizona Game and Fish at (520) 628-5376 or Marana Animal Services at (520) 382-8020.
Most importantly, remember to take care of the animals that live inside your home. Please keep your dogs and cats current on their rabies vaccinations. Dogs and cats that come into contact with rabid (or potentially rabid) wildlife and do not have a current rabies vaccination are required to quarantine at a shelter for up to 120 days. The cost of this quarantine is typically $45 a day and is the responsibility of the pet owner. This cost would be significant, around $2,000 to $5,400 total. Even if your unvaccinated dog or cat bites a human, they are also required to quarantine at a shelter for 10 days.
Marana will be hosting a rabies vaccination clinic for dogs at the Marana Municipal Complex on Oct. 2 from 9 to 11:15 a.m. The rabies shot will be free for Marana residents and only $6 for non-residents. Visit maranaaz.gov/animal-services for all upcoming clinics.
To stay up to date on Marana Animal Services, Community & Neighborhood Services and other clinic opportunities, follow the Town of Marana on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or visit maranaaz.gov/animal-services.
Lisa Shafer is director of Community & Neighborhood Services for the Town of Marana.
