As we get ready to end the year and launch into the next, are you wondering how you did with your fitness goals, and what New Year’s resolutions will motivate you to do your best in 2019?
Consider what health and wellness really means. Health is not only a physical state but a full state of being, mind and body. We can all use a bit of well-rounded health and fitness in our lives.
An important first step in continuing or beginning the journey to better health is through physical fitness and good nutrition. In addition to this physical health, is mental health, or just feeling good in your own skin. It’s liking yourself because of the actions you take.
As we wind down from Thanksgiving and move toward Christmas and the New Year, it’s a good time to reflect on having an attitude of gratitude, demonstrating good will toward others and being the person you want to be or striving and setting goals to get there. Here are a few suggestions to help you fulfill those goals.
Take a moment to be grateful for all of the things that make Oro Valley a great place to live. Oro Valley has beautiful views, perfect winter weather, good streets, a great police department and fire district and great parks. We are located close to nature and Catalina State Park and can take advantage of its many wonders, as well as great places to get physically fit and to play outdoors. Oro Valley has a town government and staff that care about its residents and desires to serve this community.
Shopping locally is a great way to give back to your community. Since the Town of Oro Valley does not levy a property tax, the money received from sales taxes comprise about 50 percent of the town’s general fund—which provides basic services and infrastructure such as roadways and public safety. Shopping locally is reinvesting in your own community!
As you plan to attend fun holiday gatherings and events, consider supporting those that take place right here close to home. There are two benefits: less stress driving shorter distances and supporting those striving to make Oro Valley wonderful for you and your family. Here are some great events.
End November and start December off locally by visiting Tohono Chul’s Holiday Nights. Holiday Nights are fun for everyone! Stroll along paths garlanded with over a million twinkling lights while musicians and artists perform throughout the gardens. Visit tohonochulpark.org/ for dates, times, address, cost and event performance schedules.
This Saturday, Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is a very special Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch. There will be live music provided by Freddy Parish and the Old Town String, guest speaker Alan Day, brother of retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor and former Pima County Supervisor Ann Day. Alan will describe growing up on the Day Ranch here in Arizona, and his quest to save wild mustangs from 1989 to 1994. Immediately following at 12:45 p.m., QUEST for Drama will present a live radio play of “It’s a Wonderful Life” adapted for radio-on-stage.
Second Saturday at Steam Pump Ranch also offers you a great way to shop local, with its western art and Commerce Corral vendors, and the Heirloom Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Heirloom Farmers Market is there every Saturday, so if you can’t make it on this Saturday, please stop by on any Saturday during the month for unique holiday shopping.
Before we say a final farewell to 2018, please join us for a New Year’s Eve Celebration at the Overlook Restaurant on Monday, Dec. 31, from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an extravagant, four-course dinner and ring in the New Year with New York City, by enjoying dinner, dancing and a champagne toast as the ball drops in Times Square. Reservations required. Call 229-5355 or visit elcongolfandtennis.com.
Finally, as we step into 2019, kick off your fitness goals with us at the Fifth Annual Hot Cocoa 5K Run/Walk at Steam Pump Ranch on Tuesday, Jan. 1 at 11:19 a.m. The race will include snacks, water and, of course, hot cocoa. This is a professionally-timed race, and a fun way to start your New Year’s resolutions with the entire family. You can also feel good because proceeds will benefit Oro Valley’s Round Up for Youth Recreation Scholarship Program. For more information on the run and the Scholarship program visit orovalleyaz.gov.
Oro Valley has many fun and exciting events and opportunities to keep your mind, body and soul in great shape in 2019, so we’ll see you out there!
Lynanne Dellerman is the Oro Valley Parks and Recreation Recreation and Cultural Resources Manager.
