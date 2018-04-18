The University of Arizona College of Social and Behavioral Sciences is presenting a once-in-a-lifetime event: a conversation between UA professor Noam Chomsky and Daniel Ellsberg on the topic of nuclear policy and war. The two will appear onstage together for the first time on Tuesday, April 24, on campus.
The event, titled “The Haury Conversation: Daniel Ellsberg and Noam Chomsky Discuss Nuclear War,” will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Environment and Natural Resources 2 building, Room N120. Tickets are $25 and will go on sale at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10. Ticketing and livestream information can be found at https://chomsky.arizona.edu/.
The discussion will be moderated by Betsy Reed, editor-in-chief of The Intercept. First Look Media, parent company of The Intercept, will broadcast a free livestream of the event so that viewers from around the world can watch.
At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 25, Ellsberg will appear at The Loft Cinema, where he will discuss the Pentagon Papers and how their release has been portrayed in films — and how those films inform public knowledge and opinion. Tickets can be purchased at The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd., or at loftcinema.org.
