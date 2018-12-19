Patrick Nilz was a man who cherished the past, but focused on the future.
As president of the Marana Heritage Conservancy, Patrick was a key organizer of the annual Founder’s Day Parade and other town events. He raised money and created opportunities to educate everyone and anyone who wanted to learn about Marana’s history.
On Thursday, Dec. 6 Patrick passed away at his home in Marana. He was 68 years old.
The conservancy is the historical arm of the Town of Marana tasked with preserving and promoting the traditions, stories, places and landscapes of the town. Patrick assumed leadership in 2010 after the passing of Ora Mae Harn, a former Marana Mayor who founded the organization.
“After Ora Mae’s passing, Pat took the group by the horns and really worked hard and developed the conservancy into what it is now,” said Drew Harrison, vice president of the organization. “He had a passion and a drive to help the community and make the conservancy successful... You knew that he had the community at heart.”
For most of his life, Patrick was the owner and operator of All RV Service Center, a trailer repair business in Tucson— and where he met his wife of 42 years, Boby Nilz.
“He hired me… and I fell in love with him the minute I saw him,” she said. “I was a high school kid who wanted a job, and he hired me and that’s the beginning.”
Boby remembers her husband as a kind-hearted person who lit everyone up with his smile as he walked into a room. He would talk to anyone about anything.
Patrick also owned a hot air balloon company called Southern Arizona Balloon Excursions. Between running two businesses and being with his family, Patrick still made time to head the conservancy and was central to many of the town’s celebrations.
“I think Patrick was very dedicated to the work that he did for the conservancy, and I think that dedication showed, you could tell that the people that worked with him there really valued him and they really looked up to him,” said Monique Hagberg, special events coordinator for the Town of Marana.
Hagberg met Patrick in 2015 when the town took over operations of the Founder’s Day Parade. She said he really cared about bringing amenities to Marana and showing people a good time.
“Patrick was usually my main point of contact and [the conservancy] whole-heartedly trusted him,” Hagberg said. “They made decisions together, but he was like their champion… I think he really took some pride in being able to contribute and being able to be a part of something that Marana was doing both in preserving the history and being part of where it was going.”
Last Saturday afternoon the local Community Christian Church was packed for Patrick’s funeral service. Every seat in the narrow building was filled, and dozens more stood in the back and along the walls. Dave Hedgepeth, the officiating pastor, said he had tried to convince Patrick to arrange for this service to be hosted in a larger venue, but Patrick was certain he wanted it held here. This was his church, the one he went to every week for years.
Hedgepeth said Patrick was a larger-than-life figure who had a life-long intention of including others.
“That was the thing with Pat, it didn’t really matter who you were,” he said. “Whether you were a janitor or a judge, or young or old, or white or black… if you wanted to be at his celebration and what he was doing, he was genuinely glad that you were there.”
Boby said her time with Patrick was "wonderful."
“He gave me a wonderful life, a beautiful son," she said. "We loved each other dearly, forever, for 42 years."
Their son, Patrick “Paddy” Nilz, turned 21 last month. His father was extremely proud of him, because at such a young age Paddy is already a commercial balloon pilot and a single engine pilot who flies internationally in his own plane.
Paddy recently received his instrument rating, which qualifies him to fly under instrument flight rules when the weather obstructs visibility. Boby said this was one of the things his father wanted him to accomplish before he passed away. “My father was an instrumental person who hooked me on aviation,” Paddy told the crowd at the service. “None of my goals would have been possible without him and mom.”
Paddy shared some of his fondest memories with his parents: fishing in Mexico, flying hot air balloons, traveling abroad and fixing up tractors and mobile homes. His father taught him some important lessons throughout his life: take care of your family; work hard, play harder; trust in your instinct; a smile can go a long way.
“Me and my dad had a very special bond,” he said. “He was a one-of-a-kind dad. A hero, a best friend, a boss and a dad all in one.”
