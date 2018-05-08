A throng of nearly 5,000 white-clad fanatics were indoctrinated to the cruel, gut-churning spectacle that is playoff hockey last Friday night. The Tucsonans were forced to endure 60 minutes of bone-jarring hits, missed opportunities and a game full of bipolar mood swings.
They saw the visiting Texas Stars jump out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, followed by a head-scratching series of mishaps by the hometown Roadrunners in the second.
They watched in awestruck fear as goalie Adin Hill turned away all 14 of Texas’ shots in that same stanza, keeping the Roadrunners within two after two periods of play, despite seven Tucson penalties in the second period alone.
Their night of cuticle chewing and mindless pacing took a momentary detour in the third when forward Lane Pederson beat Stars goalie Mike McKenna for a goal.
Pederson’s tally moved the Roadrunners within one of the Lone Star visitors, tilting the ice in favor of the hometown squad with just over 11 minutes to play.
They watched an outright on-goal assault in the game’s final 10 minutes, as the Roadrunners assailed McKenna with shots galore, frantically seeking the tying salvo.
Their efforts were in vain. McKenna ultimately turned away 32 of the 33 shots Tucson threw at him, outdueling Hill in a battle of the AHL’s hottest goalies.
The Stars would go on to punch across two garbage time tallies on empty net chances in the game’s waning minutes, capping off a 4-1 win that equalized the seven-game series at 1 apiece.
It was a seminal moment for a fledgling franchise, knocking the desert-based fanbase back to reality after a relatively easy four game series victory over San Jose in the playoff’s opening round.
Calder Cup quandary
The team’s quest for a Calder Cup championship rests in their ability to summon up enough energy to steal home ice advantage from the Stars this week.
The two teams played game three after deadline on Monday, with momentum-deciding contests to come Wednesday, May 9 and Friday, May 11.
The team’s fate resides in its ability to stay out of the penalty box, avoiding the penalty-filled madness of Friday’s game two defeat.
The key for players like Pederson is staying confident ahead of this week’s games, knowing how well the team’s fared away from the Old Pueblo this season, posting the league’s second-best road win percentage (.750).
“[Texas] did their job, coming in here and getting one, so now we have to do our job,” he said. “We’ve got to get one or two, or all three in their barn. They’re a good, veteran team, so we’ve got to come out ready to play.”
Pederson and company also face the unenviable task of trying to solve McKenna, who’s been phenomenal during the playoffs, stopping 222 of the 232 (95.7 percent) shots he’s faced in six playoff starts this season.
The road to the AHL’s Western Conference Finals is long and arduous, requiring a team to play its best hockey at home and on the road.
Coach Mike Van Ryn believes his team has the right mixture of talent and composure to handle the task at-hand this week against McKenna and company.
“We’re a good road team—so, we’ll go out and do what we do,” Van Ryn said. “We’ve played some good games at home lately, and that was kind of our Achilles heel for a while. We normally play well on the road, so, it’s going to be a good test for us.”
Van Ryn knows how difficult it is to win best-of-seven playoff series, having played in 26 playoff games during his 12-year career.
He’s well-aware of the beast that is putting a team away when their backs are against the wall, but believes his team has the makeup to deliver a knockout punch.
“It’s a tough format when you go 2-3-2, because now you’ve got three games in their building,” Van Ryn said. “So, it’s a tough format but teams have been through it many times, and we’ll see what we’re made of.”
