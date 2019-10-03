The seventh week of high school football in Southern Arizona is upon us, with several tantalizing matchups on the gridiron on Friday night.
Region play is in full force, with all six teams from northwest Tucson facing region rivals this week.
We’re four weeks from the start of the playoffs, so we’re entering the prime stretch of football, with postseason berths at stake.
Without further ado, here’s how I see this week’s contests faring on the gridiron:
Canyon del Oro (6-0) at Catalina Foothills (2-3)
Location: Catalina Foothills High School (4300 E. Sunrise Drive)
The Dorados and Falcons previously met in week six of the 2018 regular season, with the Dorados winning that contest, 33-21.
Prediction: The Dorados get a major boost, with junior running back Stevie Rocker returning for the first time this year. I expect the visitors from Oro Valley to roll in this one, 42-21.
Ironwood Ridge (2-3) at Nogales (4-1)
Location: Nogales High School (1950 Apache Blvd.)
The Nighthawks and Apaches previously met in week six of the 2018 season, with Ironwood Ridge winning that contest, 39-3.
Prediction: The Nighthawks are coming into form on both sides of the ball after playing three of the toughest teams in the state in succession. I think they’ll roll over Nogales, who has been impressive this year, albeit against pretty weak competition. I’ll go with the Nighthawks in this one, 38-21.
Marana (0-5) at Buena (4-1)
Location: Buena High School (5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista)
The Tigers and Colts previously met in week six of the 2018 season, with Buena winning that contest, 41-28.
Prediction: The Tigers have been pummeled this season, which won’t help their cause this week, as quarterback Jovoni Borbon has the Colts rolling on offense. The Tigers are in for a long night on Friday, with Buena rolling in this one, 56-7.
Mountain View (1-4) at Cholla (1-4)
Location: Cholla High School (2001 W. Starr Pass Blvd.)
The Lions and Chargers last met in week six of the 2018 season, with Mountain View winning that contest, 55-6.
Prediction: Matt Johnson’s team has been impressive on defense and surprisingly deficient offensively. That changes Friday night, as the Lions roll over an overmatched Cholla squad, 35-0.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (2-3) vs. Tanque Verde (0-5)
Location: Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (9500 N. Oracle Rd.)
The Lions and Hawks last met in week six of the 2018 regular season, with the Lions blanking Tanque Verde, 60-0.
Prediction: The Lions once again roll over the Hawks at home on Friday night, with junior running back Evan Lovett carrying the team to a one-sided win. I’ll go with Pusch Ridge in this one, 50-7.
