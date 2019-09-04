Each year, west-side Marana Unified School District choirs come together to sing the National Anthem at a Marana High School varsity football home game.
On Friday, Sept. 13, community members, parents and families are invited to join the choirs. The performance will occur at approximately 6:50 p.m. in the Marana High School Tiger Pride Stadium, 12000 W. Emigh Road.
It is anticipated nearly 500 voices will join in singing the National Anthem.
Singers will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Marana High School Alumni Gym. Visit maranausd.org for more information.
