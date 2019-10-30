Starting this week and running through Dec. 10, the Town of Marana will hold three public hearings for the Make Marana 2040 General Plan Update. The Marana Planning Commission will hold two public hearings to take additional public comment on the plan. The last public hearing will be in December when the Town Council considers adoption of the plan. If adopted by the Marana Town Council and ratified by the voters, this plan will replace the current General Plan.
The first planning commission public hearing takes place Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Wheeler Taft Abbet Sr. Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive, in the community room. The second commission meeting takes place Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Marana Municipal Complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive, in the council chambers.
The town council will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in council chambers regarding the plan and the planning commission’s recommendation.
If adopted, the Make Marana 2040 General Plan will be sent to the voters for ratification on the 2020 ballot.
