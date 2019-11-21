Dozens of champion axe throwers are bringing their talents to Marana next month when the 2019 World Axe Throwing League Championship flies into town.
The $22,000 tournament takes place Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 8 at Splitting Timber Axe Range, located at Tucson Premium Outlets.
“We are thrilled to welcome families to the outlets as Splitting Timber Axe Range hosts the 2019 World Axe Throwing League Championship,” said Amy Lee Hunter, Tucson Premium Outlets Director of Marketing and Business Development, in a statement. “All of these activities combined with the outstanding competition will be sure to create a weekend filled with wonderful memories and leave a lasting impression on our community.”
A celebratory kick-off event and parade will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m. Shoppers and residents are invited to cheer on the axe throwers as they walk through the shopping center, led by University of Arizona band members and cheerleaders. Other festivities that day include a visit with Santa Claus from noon to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in the Mountain Court. Southwest Cajun band, the Carnivaleros, will play from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The Food Truck Rally and Beer Garden will begin Friday and run through Sunday, featuring BurgerRito, Gigi’s Fusion, and Quesadillas & More and beer from local breweries.
“As a locally owned mother/daughter team, we are excited and honored to bring such a wonderful event to the Tucson-area,” said AJ Hughes and Bee Buckmaster, co-owners of Splitting Timber Axe Range, in a release. “Tucson Premium Outlets has gone above and beyond to help us host this event and we are thrilled to further the reach of this sport that anyone can participate in, no matter what your age is.”
