Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered Monday, April 13.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona had reached 3,702 as of Monday, April 13, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had seen 668 of the state’s confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 122 people statewide, including 29 in Pima County, according to the state and county health department.
In response to COVID-19, the Town of Oro Valley is making changes to its public meeting process. But a community organization in Rancho Vistoso believes it falls short of ensuring meaningful resident input on new development projects.
The MVD is finally moving into the 21st century and updating its obsolete computer system. All offices, third party services, and ServiceArizona.com will be affected by this change, and though it's a welcome one, it doesn't come without drawbacks.
