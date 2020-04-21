In the days after the closures began, many school districts stepped up to provide to-go meals to their students. Now, about a month later, the Arizona Department of Economic Security has received authorization from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service to provide what is called "Pandemic School Meal Replacement Benefits."
The program will give households food benefits equal to one free breakfast and one free lunch for each eligible child. The amount of money provided is calculated based on the number of school days for which a child would have received meals at their school. Eligible families will receive $69 for the month of March, $126 in April and $120 in May for each child, according to a press release from the Governor's Office. Families that have been receiving meals from schools during the closure are still eligible for these benefits.
For other families whose children participated in the free or reduced-price school lunch program but have not already been enrolled for pandemic benefits, DES is working to create a website for them to submit their information for processing.
Governor Ducey and DES have submitted requests to the Food Nutrition Service that would allow better access to food assistance resources for families who may face obstacles in light of COVID-19 safety precautions.
The requests include allowing SNAP families to make online purchases for grocery items with authorized retailers; waiving interview requirements when determining eligibility for SNAP, unless more information is needed; temporarily suspending work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents participating in SNAP; extending certification periods by 6 months for recipients due to renew benefits in March, April and May; and allowing for verbal validation in place of a signature on SNAP applications when necessary.
