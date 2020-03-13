Following the lead of other municipalities in the region, the Town of Oro Valley is taking steps to minimize the potential for spreading COVID-19 by cancelling a variety of community events, and moving official town meetings to online-only.
“We understand that this is a time of uncertainty for the community and for our families and loved ones,” said Town Manager Mary Jacobs in a statement. “The town is committed to following best practices and recommendations that will help minimize the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, while also assuring the community that the Town of Oro Valley remains open for business to provide municipal services. During this challenging time, we ask that everyone remain calm and respectful toward one another as we navigate this situation together.”
The following precautions will be in place through April 1, at which time town officials in partnership with the Pima County Health Department and Arizona Department of Health Services will reassess the situation.
Tonight’s concert at Steam Pump Ranch has been cancelled, as has Second Saturday’s at the ranch. The March 17 Public Art Tour and the March 28 Bike. Swap. Sell have also been cancelled.
Other events taking place in town that are not managed by the Town of Oro Valley may still go on, including the Heirloom Farmer’s Market at Steam Pump Ranch.
The March 18 and April 1 town council meetings will continue as scheduled, but the public is barred from attending. Town officials are currently working out details to allow for web-based public input during these meetings. Information will be released once finalized.
The March 19 Stormwater Utility Commission meeting has been canceled.
While the town is shutting down or limiting access to a variety of meetings and events, the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center will remain open for business. The Oro Valley Aquatic Center, El Conquistador Golf and Overlook Restaurant will also remain open.
According to the town, staff are taking extra precautions “by scheduling additional cleanings and ensuring soap, towels and hand sanitizer are well stocked.”
Oro Valley will also continue offering its Dial-A-Ride service.
