Flying Aprons Fall Classes. Flying Aprons, Tucson’s own cooking teachers, are staying busy by offering online cook-along classes via Zoom multiple times per week. They recently announced some more October cooking classes, which include Greek and Latin American recipes. On Saturday, Oct. 17, cooking aficionados Nancy Jimmerson and Genie Gekas Patterson will show you how to make the classic Greek dish spanakopita, also known as Greek spinach pie. As the chairwoman of Tucson’s Greek Festival for 22 years, Jimmerson oversaw recipe preparation, and supervised the baking and cooking. And on Tuesday, Oct. 27, there will be a special class in celebration of Dia de los Muertos, featuring chef Kyle Nottingham, executive chef of Miraval Arizona Resort & Spa. Nottingham will show you how to make three recipes passed down for generations: Bizcochuelos or Biscohitos, a sugar cookie packed with flavor thanks to anise and cinnamon; Arroz Con Pasa, a warm, sweet rice porridge with raisins made for special events or occasions and Champurrado, a thick, creamy hot chocolate drink. Offered live via the Zoom app, classes cost $40 per screen (not per person). For registration and class details, visit flyingapronstucson.com.
Stroll ‘n’ Shop at Tohono Chul. Stroll through the gardens of Tohono Chul and take home a chile plant from the green house, a bottle of olive oil from Alfonso Olive Oil, a new bag, some fresh bread, some handmade soap or some artisan chocolate. They’ll have plenty of vendors available at this event, so you can self-soothe while also supporting these local artists and makers. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 to Sunday, Oct. 25. Tohono Chul, 7366 Paseo del Norte. Included with admission, which is $15 for adults (with senior/military/child discounts available) and free for members. tohonochul.org/stroll-n-shop
Love Letters. The latest show at Live Theatre Workshop is the feel-good story of hope that we all need right now. It tells the story of Andy Ladd and Melissa Gardner, childhood friends whose birthday party thank-you notes and postcards from summer camp evolve into love letters exchanged over the course of their lives. This reimagined production features Rhonda Hallquist and Carlisle Ellis, and will be done as a staged reading at their outdoor drive-in stage. Enjoy from your car, tuned into the LTW radio station, or bring chairs and masks to tailgate. Enjoy pre-ordered snacks too! 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 1. 3322 E. Fort Lowell Road. $25 per car.
