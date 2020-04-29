Early childhood education centers across Arizona are continuing to receive subsidies from the Arizona Department of Economic Security Child Care Administration, even if pre-schools decide to close their doors during the pandemic.
This is good news for daycare owners like Kelly McColley, president of Small Miracles Daycare Centers. Not only is her 11-location DES certified company dependent on subsidies, but the company also acquired The Outer Limits School one week before the statewide shutdown went into effect.
“They said they’re going to pay you out based on your January payment and they’re going to do it going forward until they have a better solution,” McColley said. “Right now we’re pretty dependent on [DES subsidies], so it’s been a blessing for our company.”
DES offers childcare assistance for low-income families, teen parents enrolled in high school or GED classes, homeless or domestic violence shelter residents and people unable to work for physical and/or mental reasons.
DES Certified daycares are able to bill the state for either half-day or full-day attendance given to childcare assistance recipients. Half-day attendance is defined as less than six hours, while full-day is over six hours. Whatever a DES certified daycare billed in January 2020 is the amount the DES is continuing to pay each month, regardless of attendance, or if the business decides to close down their school during the shutdown.
“What DES is doing is paying us for a full day no matter what; that’s pretty incredible,” McColley said. “If we had to be paid based on the attendance rates kids actually came, I don’t think many preschools or daycares would be able to stay open.”
The Arizona child care industry has seen a 60 to 80 percent drop in attendance since mid-March, according to Barbie Prinster, program manager for the Arizona Early Childhood Education Association.
“The industry right now is seeing about a 20 percent attendance rate, which is super low and that model just isn’t sustainable,” Prinster said. “It’s so interesting how our world changed in two weeks. One week you have a center that was running 150 kids every day to only having about 20.”
DES is able to continue supporting daycares across the state as a part of a federal childcare development block grant approved by Governor Doug Ducey on March 19, said Prinster. DES is expected to continue paying schools throughout the statewide shutdown.
“We’ve been assured from here on out, as long as a state of emergency is in effect, schools will be paid the flat rate at the beginning of each month,” Prinster said. “(DES) will also continue to pay schools the flat amount if they close because they do not want to decimate the industry.”
The DES money is to go toward a school’s monthly expenses to help stay open or to be able to quickly reopen once pandemic restrictions are eased, according to Prinster. The continued payments have been “really helpful” to the Arizona early childhood education community, said Prinster.
“This program has been really helpful getting our community back on its feet,” Prinster said. “We’re really happy that the governor decided to help providers and families.”
As for McColley, whose company just acquired another school a week before the pandemic, the continued DES payments are making all the difference in helping alleviate low attendance rates and subside potential layoffs.
“This is allowing us to pay our employees, to stay open, to continue offering services or close and upgrade,” McColley said. “It’s been very good for our company, our employees and our parents. This help has been amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.