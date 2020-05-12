The Marana Chamber of Commerce will reopen its doors next Monday, May 18, with increased safety precautions.
The chamber, which also operates the town’s visitors center at its 13881 Casa Grande Highway location, asks that visitors do not entire the site if they are sick. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available to the public. The chamber will only allow sx people in the building at one time, and asks that people maintain six feet of distance from one another.
Sanitized pens will be available, and all hard surfaces will be cleaned between visitors. The chamber’s restroom will remain closed to the public, and the organization will no longer supply bottled water.
"Our decision to reopen was not take lightly safety guidelines are being put into place to keep the chamber staff and visitors as safe as possible when entering the chamber," said chamber president and CEO Audra Winters. "Guidelines will be reviewed and updated as needed. We are excited to share with visitors on what is open and happening in Marana. The mission of the chamber has been to be the voice of business that works to build the economic growth and quality in life in our community and we will continue with this mission as we move forward."
The chamber is also scheduling one-on-one meetings, and appointments can be made by calling 682-4314 or emailing Winters at audrawinters@maranachamber.com.
