A fourth challenging candidate has filed paperwork with the Town of Oro Valley to place his name on the upcoming August primary—and he’s looking to bring a sense of youth and some new perspectives to the dais.
Josh Nicolson, a town resident since 2012, filed his nomination signatures with the town clerk’s office last Tuesday, Tucson Local Media confirmed.
Born and raised in Chandler, Arizona, and a graduate of the University of North Dakota, Nicolson returned to the desert when he was hired as an air traffic controller at Tucson International Airport. Nicolson first moved to the Continental Ranch region in 2009, followed by his wife the following year. Before long, the family found the schools, views and natural spaces of Oro Valley appealing, and the family members were soon town residents. Now, Nicolson said he’s proud to have two daughters in Amphi Public Schools in town.
Nicolson and his family purchased a home on short sale in the Cañada Hills neighborhood, and immediately took to renovating the house. Nicolson said it didn’t take long for a member of the community home owners association to approach him and gauge his interest in joining the HOA board. At 36 years old, Nicolson said he fit the bill for board members who were looking for someone a little younger to serve.
It didn’t take long for Nicolson to engage in the happenings around his neighborhood, especially when nearby open space began to sell for development. That hunger for involvement was compounded when Nicolson was voted the vice president of his local National Air Traffic Controller Association and began to interact with local legislative representatives.
For Nicolson, that sense of involvement and community development has led him to a bid for the Oro Valley Town Council, at the behest of encouraging neighbors and friends.
Nicolson said his primary focus as a council candidate is the rezoning of open space in the town. Nicolson said that he understands developers are businesses looking to maximize profits—but said he hopes to foster a better sense of “reasonableness” and “responsiveness” among developers and find solutions that are “mutually agreeable.”
Also high on Nicolson’s list is what he said is the amount of influence campaign contributors wield over the council. According to Nicolson, contributors have “a lot of levers” to control the council for their own benefit.
Nicolson said he’s running alongside fellow challenging council candidates Melanie Barrett and Joyce Jones-Ivey and mayoral challenger Joseph Winfield to reverse what he sees as the influence of money on the council by running for the office without major campaign contributions. Nicolson said he and his fellow challengers are turning to the residents for help.
“Now we’re kind of going together, but it’s going to be a hard thing,” he said. “We’re not taking big campaign donations—so it’s kind of a guerilla warfare, knocking on doors, meeting people. It’s the only way we have a leg to stand on and try and fight for a change.”
If elected to council, Nicolson said he doesn’t have to answer to any campaign contributors, but can instead do what he feels is “right.” He said the goal is to ask hard questions and figure out difficult answers which benefit all Oro Valley residents, “not a specific group.”
Also on Nicolson’s agenda: the town’s finances, which he said have begun to rely on credit in the form of bonds currently requested in the town’s upcoming budget.
“The town right now is kind of like the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show,’ like ‘You get a car, you get a car, everyone gets a car.’ They’ve been throwing money around so much and our budget has gone up…I think that obviously you can do a lot of stuff when you’re throwing stuff on credit cards basically with these bonds. But eventually down the road, it kind of ties you up with your opportunities and your options.”
Nicolson said his quest for the dais is a personal one as well. The grandson of a state congressman in North Dakota, Nicolson said he is looking to create a personal legacy not only in Oro Valley, but one day across the nation. That legacy, he said, would be one of making “huge changes that improve everyone’s lives and makes us come together as a nation.”
“What can I do, what’s within my control?” he said. “I can run for town council and promise not to take any campaign donations. I love the legacy that my grandfather left and I would like to fill in those footsteps and leave behind a legacy where I’m on my deathbed and the townspeople write a really great letter like ‘You really represented us. He did what was right for the people.’ That type of thing.”
Nicolson, Jones-Ivey, Barrett and Winfield are running in the Aug. 28 primary against incumbent Mayor Satish Hiremath, Vice Mayor Lou Waters and Councilmembers Mary Snider and Joe Hornat, all of whom filed their petition signatures to appear on the primary ballot before last week’s deadline.
