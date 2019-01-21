Motorists may want to consider a different route this week if they plan on driving Interstate-10 from West Orange Grove Road to West Cortaro Road at night. I-10 lanes in the area will be closed for paving work the week of Jan. 21.
The interstate will be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. starting this evening (Monday, Jan. 21) and work is expected to be completed Friday morning.
Ina Road is also scheduled to close overnight between Camino de Oeste and Camino de las Capas for paving and barrier work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Monday, Jan. 21, through Thursday, Jan. 24.
Ina Road traffic will detour to Camino de las Capas during the closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.