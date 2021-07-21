The Arizona Department of Transportation has launched nighttime road construction on the section of Oracle Road/State Route 77 from Magee to Calle Concordia.
This project will result in a repaved road, safety features and ADA compliance in three phases, spanning from the I-10 junction up to Calle Concordia in Oro Valley.
Weather permitting, ADOT estimates that it will take approximately 100 days to complete the Oro Valley portion of this project (by the end of October).
Between River Road and Calle Concordia, workers will reconstruct and repave the roadway.
The project will include new pavement from I-10 and Miracle Mile to River Road
Plans also call for lighting improvements, including new LED street lights between River and Ina roads. The project will also improve drainage, relocate utilities, improve signals and intersections between River and Ina roads. Pedestrians will enjoy new ADA-approved ramps and sidewalks between River and Magee roads, while drivers will enjoy new dual left turn lanes at the intersection of Magee and Oracle Roads.
Construction also involves installing a storm drain system from River to Orange Grove Roads.
Work will take place at night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, and one lane will be open at all times. With very few exceptions, all lanes will be open during the day.
Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit and uneven pavement during construction.
The intersection of Magee Road and Oracle Road will not be paved at this time due to the installation of new dual-turn lanes anticipated in the future.
In other transportation news: The Arizona Chapter of the American Public Works Association named Oro Valley’s work on La Cholla Boulevard between Overton and Tangerine roads the 2021 Project of the Year.
The La Cholla project is one of the approved projects in the 2006 Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) plan to widen La Cholla Boulevard from Magee Road to Tangerine Road.
The project improved traffic capacity and user safety between two completed RTA projects: the 600-foot bridge structure over the Cañada Del Oro Wash to the south and Tangerine Road improvements to the north.
Safety upgrades include widening the road, adding bicycle lanes, creating a separate path/sidewalk, new turn lanes at intersections, signalized pedestrian crossings, an equestrian crossing and stormwater conveyance under La Cholla Boulevard that also provides safe animal crossings.
“This was a remarkable project to complete,” said Paul Keesler, Oro Valley Public Works director and town engineer. “With nearly a year of the construction work taking place during the pandemic, it was through an extraordinary effort that we were able to maintain the progress and cost to deliver the project on schedule and on budget. My eternal thanks to the team of fantastic professionals who accomplished this feat.”
Before the project started, workers salvaged more than 2,800 native plants, including saguaros. The plants were saved at no cost to the project primarily by Pima County Native Plant Nursery and Tucson Cactus and Succulent Society.
Pima County Real Property administered acquisitions and PC Native Plant Nursery provided about half of the trees and cacti for the project, greatly reducing the cost for both items. RTA Wildlife coordinated with the design and funded adjustments to drainage structures and fencing to create wildlife crossings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.