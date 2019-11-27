As quickly as the Halloween costumes came, the zombies, vampires and werewolves are long gone, and we’re just days from the next big holiday in the season: Thanksgiving.
It’s a beautiful time of year here in Tucson. Instead of changing leaves, we see changing weather (and even a little snow on the mountains), a plethora of community events and the return of snowbirds that pump energy into the local economy.
But it’s also a time of year to reflect and remember the friends, family, coworkers and acquaintances who have positively shaped your life, and express your thanks for their contribution to your personal story.
Here at Tucson Local Media, we’re thankful for the tens of thousands of readers who pick up our various newspapers whenever they hit the street, provide us with interesting follow up questions and even point our staff in the direction of more interesting news.
Without your support, and that of the community at large, we wouldn’t be able to do what we love for a living—and for that I am eternally grateful.
Personally, I’m thankful for the amazing effort put in by each and every one of our small, yet mighty crew. It’s amazing the amount of interesting stories such a close-knit group of skilled journalists can put together.
Outside of the newsroom, I’m thankful for the love and support I receive from my friends and family, but in particular my mother, Laura. Without her kind guidance through life, I doubt I’d have made it very far.
After losing significant members of my family over the past few years, I’ve begun to learn the value of those closest to you. So next time you see your mom, dad, husband, wife, grandparents, sibling or anyone else who means the world to you, let them know they matter. You never know when they need to hear it.
At a time when political debates quickly turn into heated rhetoric, maybe you should take a few minutes before cutting the turkey to thank some of the people in your own life that made you the person you are today, and tell them you love them.
And after that, I guess it’s time to load up on carbs, watch football (if that’s your thing) and relax for the long weekend.
The gift-giving season is only weeks away, and you’re going to need all the rest you can get.
