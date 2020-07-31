Feed Fire
A tractor-trailer caught fire while hauling animal feed while traveling southbound on Oracle Road near the Oro Valley Marketplace.
Oro Valley Police arrived on scene shortly after the trailer went up in flames, closed Oracle Road southbound to thru-traffic and immediately called Oro Valley Fire Department to extinguish the blaze, according to Oro Valley Police Sgt. Amy Graham.
“One of our officers happened upon him on the side of the road and (the trailer) was already on fire,” Graham said. “The fire department responded in minutes and put the fire out. What caused the fire, we don’t know at this time.”
OVPD expects to have the trailer cleared and Oracle Road southbound reopened to thru-traffic by this afternoon. Typically, the area would be cleared and reopened quicker, said Graham, but truck’s load has to be removed before OVPD can clear the wreckage.
"The trailer was fully loaded with animal feed, which isn’t highly flammable, but they have to take out everything from the trailer because of hot spots,” Graham said. "So, that’s what is taking a length of time.”
No injuries were reported, according to Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.