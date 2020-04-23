Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the links to read more.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 5,769 as of Thursday, April 23, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,026 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 249 people statewide, including 70 in Pima County, according to the report.
The culinary staff at Casino Del Sol are staying busy despite the shutdown, preparing lunches for local healthcare professionals across the region. Over the next week, they will deliver approximately 3,000 meals.
Chamber of Commerce leaders in Pima County are urging business owners who haven't filed a Paycheck Protection Program loan application with a financial institution to do so immediately ahead of the House of Representatives expected approval of $310 billion in additional funding Thursday. However, the Small Business Administration said this latest round of money will be going to small businesses who already applied during the last round of funding in early April, but failed to secure a loan before the program ran aground last week.
Families already struggling to keep their kids happy and motivated without school or after-school classes may soon face another challenge as they search for a summer camp. No one really knows what parts of the state (if any) will reopen next month.
