The Marana Tigers girls’ volleyball team won the 6A South Region championship with a perfect 6-0 mark. For coach Jen Ball, who, in seven years as head of the program has never had a team finish lower than third, it was business as usual.
In fact, it has been another characteristically good year for girls’ volleyball across Northwest Tucson. While Amphi, which won its region championship and hosted a state playoff game last year, fell back this season with a young squad, the rest of the Northwest contingent showed out. Flowing Wells finished in the top 24 in the year’s final Power Points ranking, but got bumped from the State Tournament by a Phoenix team that reached the state playoffs on a technicality.
Marana Mountain View had a fine season, going 11-6 and advancing to postseason play. (They fell to Williams Field on the road in the first round of the playoffs.) Ironwood Ridge went 14-3 and won the 5A Southern Region title. Some would argue that Canyon Del Oro is the best of them all this year, but it finished second in their respective region after losing two close matches to Salpointe (which, as we all know, doesn’t belong in the 4A).
Ball is the daughter-in-law of the legendary Kenny Ball, who was a starting forward on what is considered the greatest boys basketball team in Tucson history, the 1969 Tucson High
Badgers. She grew up in the White Mountain community of Pinetop and attended Blue Ridge High School. A three-sport athlete (volleyball, basketball, track and field) at Blue Ridge, she won the Class 3A State championship in the shot put.
She competed in track at Mesa Community College for a year, but seeing as how Mesa is a metropolitan junior college with no dorms, it was difficult just existing, let alone competing. She just went to school her second year and then transferred to Northern Arizona (back to the comfortable cold) where she got her degree in Education. She is now a PE teacher at Marana High.
When she took the job at Marana, it appeared to be a daunting task. In the two previous seasons, the Tigers had gone 2-15 and 1-16.
“I was somewhat surprised,” Ball recalled. “Marana’s a big school and there are lots of really good athletes just walking the halls at the school. You just have to get them out and work with them.”
Her first year, in 2016, her team finished 10-8 and second in the region. The next year it was 12-6 and a region championship. After that, it was 11-6, 13-4, 9-4 (the pandemic year), 11-6 and 14-4. She’s never had a losing season and, with a strong group of underclassmen, the future is bright.
She had a strong group of seven seniors this year, led by outside hitter Lucy Anderson, who had over 300 kills this year. Her libero, junior Hannah Dotson, was one of the best at her position in Southern Arizona.
One of the (many) great things about Ball’s program is that she attracts athletes who also play other sports. She grew up in a time and place where just about every kid played multiple sports. But, in this day and age, it’s all about specialization where kids are often cornered into one sport (by parents and/or coaches) at a young age and don’t get the opportunity to experience success and failure in other arenas. One of Ball’s bright spots this year was sophomore Ella Joplin. Last year, as a freshman, Joplin was named 5A Sonoran Region Offensive Player of the Year in softball.
Like many outstanding coaches, Ball sees what she is doing as relatively simple and basic. Get good kids, teach them the game from the ground up, and then believe in them.
For example, she wants her servers to go for it. “I want aggressive servers. Spot one of your opponents’ weaknesses or tendencies and then attack it. We might get five or six points in a row and then hit the next serve into the net, but I’ll take that.”
And Marana High School will take the girls’ volleyball team as a perennial bright spot in its athletic program.
