The Varsity Dance Line Team at Mountain View High School is preparing for the Regional Competition in Glendale on Saturday, Dec. 10.
But first it is looking to raise $5,000 to cover competition fees and the trip with its Saturday, Nov. 19, 5K Turkey Trot Race.
“We brought in a professional choreographer for it,” said Jennifer Lucius, the team’s head coach.
If the team qualifies for nationals in the spirit division for pom and jazz, it will have the opportunity to compete in Anaheim in February.
Lucius, a speech and language pathologist for the Marana Unified School District, became the danceline head coach about two years ago, after moving to Tucson, from Tiffin, Ohio. Her background in dance led her to pursue the vacant danceline coach position.
“This year we had an alumni dance for homecoming,” said Lucius, who coaches JV and varsity.
“They (said) they only ever really had juniors and seniors on danceline. So, this year I tried to get JV and build it up so we get those freshmen and sophomores that comes and get interested so that we can have a bigger team.”
Danceline is a sport that requires the execution of advanced technical skills such as sharp pom motions, synchronization, formations, and even aerial dance moves.
Competitors must also emphasize a unique element of showmanship. It’s clear on their TikTok videos that they have this.
MVHS junior Rhys Gamboa, 16, is the JV team captain and social media manager. So far, the TikTok account has 25.2K followers and is growing.
“We want to be original, but we also want to follow trends to make sure that we’re getting enough attention,” Gamboa said. “Any dance moves that are appropriate and (what) we think will be good for us we’ll try and sometimes change them up a little for the team.”
Lucius added, “I think that’s what sets us apart, we have our girls doing it, so they know what’s popular.”
Many of the local high school dance teams have social media accounts, but only the UA Pom Line TikTok account comes somewhat close, with 2,936 followers. MVHS’ account is mainly student run and managed by Lucius.
“It was (about) giving the girls more responsibility to prepare them for later in life,” Lucius said. “The parents are all super supportive, each day we’ll get updates from them (about views).”
The varsity team’s two 17-year-old co-captains, seniors and best friends, Brooklynn Dyer and Kylie Armstrong, assist with the team’s choreography.
“The halftime performances we choreographed are more low key but competition pieces will be a lot more flashy than school pieces,” Dyer said.
This is their second and last year on the team.
“We weren’t going to do it freshman year, we were too scared to audition and then COVID happened,” Armstrong said.
“I just like the environment, it’s really fun, stress free, I don’t feel like I’m competing against my teammates,” Dyer said. The team has a close friendship with the Marana High School Dance Team, filming TikTok videos together.
“(With) danceline, you have your team (and) I feel like you’re closer, I think it’s more fun,” Gamboa said.
PLEASE BOX
Mountain View Danceline Turkey Trot 5K
WHEN: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
WHERE: Tortolita Middle School, 4101 W. Hardy Road
COST: $25 to register
INFO: runsignup.com
TikTok: @mvhs_danceline
