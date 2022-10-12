Patrons of Tucson’s Martha Cooper Library will want to mark their calendars for Nov. 20, when it closes for a major overhaul.
The library, at 1377 N. Catalina Avenue, will be closed through spring of 2024. Customers should be moving holds to a new pickup location now. Outdoor Wi-Fi will not be available and food distribution services will be paused,
Situated north and east of Speedway Boulevard and Columbus Street, Martha Cooper Library opened in 2006 and has outgrown its usage from day one, said Tara Foxx-Lupo, managing librarian.
“It’s always been a heavily used neighborhood library,” Foxx-Lupo said. “It is in an area with lots of apartments and lots of folks who can really benefit from the many services of a public library.”
However, she said, “It’s amazing how many folks come in and say, ‘Oh, I’ve never been to this library. How long have you been here?’”
The library, Foxx-Lupo said, has always been brimming at the seams and many days every seat and every computer is filled with patrons. The remodeling, she said, is going to benefit so many people.
Pima County Public Library will be nearly doubling the space of Martha Cooper Library with the remodeling, to 13,554 square feet. The entire interior will be reconfigured, while the building exterior will look similar to the way it looks now.
Plans will include:
• Expanded children’s space.
• Upgraded space for teens.
• More books.
• Larger computer lab.
• A programming area.
• More space for studying.
• Outdoor improvements.
• Expanded staff space.
Adding teen space is particularly important, Foxx-Lupo said, because the library is close to both middle and high schools. The current teen space contains a small section of books, a couple of computers and a small seating area.
The new adult section will have leisure furniture and will be farther away from the children’s section. “Kids can be a little loud, but we want them to have fun, too,” Foxx-Lupo said.
A large meeting room will be connected to an outdoor, shaded meeting area. It will feature a glass sliding wall that will allow for large-scale indoor and outdoor programming of events.
Existing solar panels will be raised and placed above a shade structure with benches and amenities for people who want to enjoy the library grounds from a shady spot. Also, the grassy area in front of the library will be expanded.
“It’s going to be great,” Foxx-Lupo, said.
The Tucson architectural firm Line and Space LLC designed the remodeling project. “They’ve been such a pleasure to work with,” Foxx-Lupo said. “They got a lot of input from the staff and the community. We’re just really impressed. They very much listened to us during the design process.”
During the closure, library staff will move to other libraries in the 27-library Pima County Library system. Customers are encouraged to enjoy nearby libraries or visit the E-Library for streaming movies and TV, music, e-books and audio books.
Nearby libraries include: Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road; Eckstrom-Columbus Library, 4350 E. 22nd Street; and Dusenberry-River Library, 5605 E. River Road.
