Scholarship winners honored at chamber luncheon

Ethan Testa is a graduating senior with his eye on a doctorate in physical therapy. He’s also a recipient of the Marana Chamber of Commerce’s Health Education Scholarship, which is both an honor and a relief with his ambitious college schedule.
"The progression plan assigned to me at Northern Arizona University is going to be challenging,” Testa said. “I will take 15 to 18 credits a semester, which leaves little time for working. The physical therapy program at NAU is very competitive, so this scholarship will help me financially so I can dedicate my time to my studies.”
Testa is one of the five winners of the Health Education Scholarship, which awards applicants looking to enter health-related academic programs and training. He was also the only high school student to receive this award, with the rest in college or the workforce already. On May 11, the scholarship recipients were honored at the chamber’s business luncheon, receiving checks for $1,000 each.
The Marana chamber started the scholarship program in 2016, after reviewing labor market reports that predicted severe talent shortages in the health care field. CEO Amanda Wiggins explained as the population would grow, the medical and health care workforce would not increase at the same rate.
“Our business community decided the chamber was a great entity to help support this workforce problem,” Wiggins said. “That’s really why we do it, to support and encourage individuals that are seeking a career in the health care field.”
Every year, the application is open to any participant entering health care education, regardless of current involvement in an academic program. Applicants provided a resume, letters of recommendation and two essays about educational goals as well as life experiences and obstacles.
For Testa, a large problem moving forward was the cost of his program. Any extra financial assistance, according to the graduate, helps individuals to focus more on their studies and decrease added stress.
“In order to receive a doctorate of physical therapy, I will need to financially plan for six years of college,” Testa explained. “The scholarship will not only help me, but it will also help my parents financially.”
Wiggins reported the applicant pool for 2023 was three times the amount they received last year. As the cost of education continues to increase, more and more students seek financial aid for their studies.
The Health Education Scholarship is the chamber’s contribution to the issue, although Wiggins explained the process to identify recipients is a difficult matter.
“We have great applicants each year, and so it’s not an easy process,” Wiggins said. “They have a hard job… but we are very grateful for our volunteers that do it. There are so many deserving people that we receive applications from.”
Ashley Keller, Henry Bryan Antones, Claudia Coronado and Kathryn Valdez were also awarded the health scholarship for their enrollment in continuing health education. Keller and Coronado are the other recognized students attending programs at Pima Community College.
Opening the scholarship to more than graduating high school students allowed a wide variety of applicants interested in the medical industry to study with financial supplement.
The five recipients were awarded checks at the chamber’s Business Connection Luncheon, a series that discusses topics impacting Marana and broadens community involvement. Along with the scholarship reception, the luncheon featured speakers and topics centered around health and wellness.
The new CEO of MHC Healthcare, Dr. Joshua Carzoli, spoke on the future of the industry and the direction he will take the medical provider. With over 20 years of experience, Carzoli is an Arizona native with a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University.
His presentation went hand in hand with the scholarship award ceremony, as members of the next generation of health care professionals took to the stage to receive recognition. With increasing shortages in the field, health education scholarships and other resources are important to maintain its workforce.
“It’s important for our community to do everything we can to fill these gaps, especially for our health professions,” Wiggins noted. “With the last three years being very difficult for them, we want to encourage our incredibly talented population to go into this field as well as upscale themselves. It’s something that meets the mission of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.”
