The town of Marana will usher in the holiday season with a day full of family fun from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the municipal complex, 11555 W. Civic Center Drive.
The Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Show is one of the town’s four signature events.
“It is really fun,” said Shelby Scheer, special events supervisor in the town’s parks and recreation department.
“We put a lot of effort into providing experiences for guests of all ages. We have community performances on two stages this year. It’s just so popular that we added a stage. We have groups from Marana High School and Mountain View High School. We also have the mariachi group from Tucson High School performing and a folklorico group. In addition, we have a whole bunch of other local dance groups. It’s a fantastic way to showcase young talent.”
Scheer said “the star of the show” is the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m., with an 8:30 p.m. encore.
“What’s cool about the holiday tree is it’s a show that runs the whole month of December. At 5 p.m., the 17-and-a-half-minute show goes off, and there are synced lights to music.”
The show runs every hour on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m.
“We also have hundreds of thousands of lights on buildings and trees,” she said. “It’s special for Marana to have a large-scale holiday show.”
The town, partnered with the Marana Chamber of Commerce, supports small business during the celebration. Forty artisan craft vendors set up shop in the holiday market and they’re joined by exhibitors.
Forty food trucks complement the small businesses.
“We have over 100 total vendors of varying types,” Scheer said. “Usually, this is one of our larger of the four events we have. July 4 has more people, just because of the vicinity. The holiday festival brings in 10,000 to 12,000 people.”
Families and children are invited to take free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well. Another Santa photo opportunity will be held at the December Concerts at the Courtyard.
“There are not a lot of opportunities to get that Christmas card with Santa, at least with COVID,” she said.
“If you live in north Marana or anywhere in Marana, the closest mall that has a Santa is Tucson Mall. That’s really far away. We’re happy to have Santa vacationing in Marana on Dec. 3.
“We really love the holidays and presenting this event for the community. You can go Christmas shopping, get your photo taken with Santa, see a free show, take a ride on a train. It’s a big spectacle spread out over acres and acres of land at the Marana Municipal Complex.”
The complete lineup:
6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Christmas Tree Lighting & Light Show
Marana’s tradition continues with an updated look and new musical playlist. The star of the show is the nearly 30-ft Christmas tree covered in synchronized lights that dance to a 17-minute light show.
2:45 p.m. Welcome parade for Santa
Santa Claus & Mrs. Claus will be welcomed into the event by a parade featuring Marana Police Department, Marana High School’s marching band and cheerleaders. Line up along Main Street as Santa & Mrs. Claus walk through the holiday market on their way to Santa’s Courtyard.
3 to 9 p.m. Free photo with
Santa & Mrs. Claus
Santa and Mrs. Claus are vacationing in Southern Arizona before their hectic holiday season kicks off and want to take photos with community members. Photos will be posted on Marana Parks & Recreation’s Facebook page after the event. Note: Santa & Mrs. Claus will take a break at 6 p.m. during the tree lighting.
Letter to Santa
The letter to Santa station will be set up in Santa’s Courtyard and presented by Bookman’s.
3 to 8 p.m. community performances
The Candy Cane Stage and the new Santa’s Courtyard Stage are programmed on the half hour from 3 to 8 p.m. (except for a break at 6 p.m. for the tree lighting).
Free rides on the holiday train
Located in Santa’s Courtyard, families can enjoy unlimited, free rides on the holiday train at the Marana Train Depot.
Free bouncy experiences
Kids of all ages can enjoy bounce houses, obstacle inflatables and games for free. Note for young families: Certain apparatuses are designated for children 10 and younger.
Creation station
Lucky Cat Social Art presents the children’s craft station in Santa’s Courtyard. This year’s craft is a personalized Christmas ornament to take home.
Holiday market
The holiday market features local artisans and craft vendors. Guests can also talk to exhibitors, nonprofits and the town of Marana’s organizations.
Food vendors
From Sonoran hot dogs, pizza, tacos, barbecue and gyros to sno-cones, snacks, churros and fry bread, Marana events have something for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.