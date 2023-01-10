“Real Talk with the Town of Marana” is a new podcast featuring Town Manager Terry Rozema.
Rozema started the podcast so Marana’s residents could connect with him. During a recent episode, Rozema and Development Services Director Jason Angell addressed complaints about how residential and commercial developments sometimes block the beautiful views of established homes. That’s the real point of the podcast: addressing the concerns of the people of Marana.
It’s “where I sit down with the Marana staff to answer your burning questions about our beautiful community,” Rozema said.
This is a new effort, with the first episode being posted at the beginning of last month. To date only four episodes have been uploaded, though Rozema said he has a few in the can ready for public airing. It’s hoped there will be a new podcast every other week.
The podcast came to be when Rozema was looking for ways to communicate with Marana’s residents. He said it was a good way to educate the community by providing accurate information, something that seemed necessary.
“People have these blogs or the program called, Nextdoor,” Rozema said. “People hear about something, and they make comments that just absolutely aren’t true. They’re completely devoid of any factual data and it’s harmful, I think, to the community when somebody is providing information that’s not factual. It’s detrimental to the town.”
This is not Rozema’s first effort at trying to get factual information out to his Marana neighbors.
“We attempted that through print,” he said. “We attempted that through posting things, and we got very little traction with it.”
Recognizing that people like to listen to podcasts, he decided to give it a try, especially because a podcast has the potential to reach a lot of people.
“We get a question from somebody who has come into our website, and we would respond to that,” Rozema said. “Well, that’s only one person that gets to hear the answer to a question that’s probably on the minds of more than just one person.”
Many of the subjects of upcoming episodes are generated by residents.
“If somebody posts a question or we hear about something from the community or we read a blog that has inaccurate information, we’re taking those and we’re making a podcast out of them and getting the truth out there,” he said.
More than anything, Rozema said he wants Marana residents to ask questions, bring up issues, agree or disagree with him. In other words, he wants to make meaningful contact with the people of Marana.
“We’re looking for a relationship,” Rozema said. “Government is better when we have a relationship with our community…If we’re open to take any question and answer any question, and if people have questions about the podcast and want to know more, or disagree with what we said, we’re open to that. We’ll talk about it.”
