Independent financial adviser Dan Karlsberg has been awarded a prestigious award for services to his clients and industry.
Karlsberg, president and founder of Freedom Trail Wealth of Marana, recently received the 2022 Financial Services Institute (FSI) Advocacy Circle of Excellence Award. He was one of 15 people nationwide to receive the honor and the only one in Arizona.
“There are 300,000 independent financial advisers in the United States and to be one out of 300,000 (to receive the award) is pretty awesome,” Karlsberg said.
The FSI Advocacy Circle of Excellence Award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to advancing a more business-friendly regulatory environment. It is presented by Cambridge Investment Research Inc.
Cambridge is an independent, privately controlled broker-dealer with more than $65 billion in assets, more than 600 associates and nearly 3,000 independent registered representatives. FSI members earn engagement points for meeting with legislators and regulators, hosting congressional events and responding to calls to action.
Karlsberg operates a one-man office at 12120 N. Dove Mountain Road, Suite 182. The 44-year-old started his independent financial adviser business, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., in 2017. The company offers a full-service financial planning practice, specializing in working with pre- and post-retirees on retirement income planning strategies, legacy planning and long-term financial plans.
Before entering the investment field, Karlsberg worked in the sports industry for 15 years. He was single and didn’t mind moving around the country. His first job was as general manager for the minor league baseball team the North Carolina Durham Bulls. That was the team featured in the 1988 movie “Bull Durham.”
From there, Karlsberg went on to work for Major League teams, where he served in various capacities, including vice president of sales, sales manager, general manager and account executive.
Among the teams he worked for were the NBA’s New Orleans Hornets and Orlando Magic, MLB’s Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers and the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers.
But the constant moving and less than satisfactory salaries led Karlsberg to look for another career. He asked two close college friends about what he should do. Both worked in the financial field and suggested he do the same.
One the the friends, Karlsberg recalled, gave him the best piece of advice. “He tells me, ‘Dan, you already know how to do the job, you just don’t know how to speak the language.’ You’d be a great financial adviser.’”
Karlsberg took the advice and went to work for Edward Jones Investment. There, he learned the language, passed the tests and began his new career. In 2015, he moved from Florida to Tucson with his wife and three children. His wife, Annette, was born in Tucson and has many family members here.
Karlsberg stayed with Edward Jones for two more years then went independent. He’s now in his 10th year.
His company helps people set up Fidelity accounts. “A lot of people have their 401ks with Fidelity,” Karlsberg said. “With one phone call you can make changes. It gets better every day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.