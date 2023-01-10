American Furniture Warehouse is expected to bring its “no-pressure” sales approach to Marana in the second quarter of 2024.
Nolan Morrison, with real estate and development at American Furniture Warehouse, said after the town of Marana finishes its final review, he’s hoping to start construction in the next two months.
The new, 125,000-square-foot store will employ between 150 and 175 workers, topping out at around 250. Morrison said Marana made sense on several levels for a new location.
“We’ve been selling to the Marana market since we opened up the Gilbert location,” he said.
“We’re (delivering) a lot of product down there. We have a lot of consumers in that area. It made sense for us to go down there.
“Going into markets, it’s always difficult to find a location that’s easy for consumers (to find). We looked for a good piece of land that was big enough and close to the freeway.”
The location at the I-10 and West Twin Peaks Road near the Tucson Premium Outlets checked all the boxes.
“There’s a lot of growth in that area,” he added.
“Marana is business friendly and they’re bringing a lot of good businesses to that area. We wanted to be off that freeway so people can get to it easily. We’re close enough get Mexican nationals who come up. There are not a lot of opportunities for them to shop. I think we’ll be able to offer them some great deals as well.”
Morrison said American Furniture Warehouse stands out for a number of reasons.
“For one, we have a no-pressure sales experience,” he explained. “It’s important for the consumer. We’re also honest about the products. We put a lot of time and effort into the information cards on the product.
“We’re not going to oversell the product.”
He also praised chief executive officer Jake Jabs.
“The owner also has a philosophy of giving,” Morrison recalled about Jabs.
“His phrase is, ‘There’s nothing wrong with giving the customer a good deal.’ During the pandemic, prices were going up all over the place. Post-pandemic, he’s lowering the prices.
“He’s very value-focused for the consumer. The price, the quality of the product, the availability of the product, the customer service after the purchase. All that lends itself to a much better buying experience and people come back for that.”
Jabs shares his philanthropic ways as well. An active member of the community and philanthropist, Jabs lends his support to a number of nonprofit organizations. He serves as national vice president of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and is actively involved with many not-for-profit organizations in Colorado, where American Furniture Warehouse is based.
American Furniture Warehouse regularly supports nonprofits around Arizona, too.
