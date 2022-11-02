The Marana Chamber of Commerce hosted the future of infrastructure and transportation luncheon on Oct. 26 with keynote speakers, ADOT CFO Kristina Ward and Southern Arizona Leadership Council CEO Ted Maxwell.
“The community is full of businesses who care, who want to be involved in making our community even better,” Marana Chamber President and CEO Amanda Wiggins said. “That is why you are here today.”
Wiggins introduced Ward, who gave a funding update.
“The topics I’m going to cover with you today are basically to give you an update on transportation funding,” Ward said. “with primary focus being on federally funding (with) the passing of the IIJA, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.”
Ward discussed the funding that is folded into the five-year highway construction program and how the regions see and experience that money.
ADOT will see an increase in projects during the next five years. This is thanks to the IIJA passage. It uses a mix of funding determined by a formula, and money that will be available only through competitive grants. IIJA replaces the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act (FAST). The additional transportation funding is approximately a 20% increase from the existing federal funding the state of Arizona receives.
“Let’s touch on where the money comes from,” Ward said. “The department (ADOT) develops and submits a five-year highway construction program every year to the state transportation board for their review and approval.”
Projects funded by new money from IIJA will be approved by the Arizona State Transportation Board. ADOT projects require a robust planning and approval process. The board, which approves a five-year program each spring, is the authority, with annual budgets adjusted to the latest financial forecasts set for each fiscal year. The board awards construction contracts, monitors the status of construction projects and has the exclusive authority to issue revenue bonds for transportation financing. All meetings are open to the public.
Each year, the board considers various updates to ADOT’s Five-Year Transportation Facilities Construction Program. This is essentially the blueprint for upcoming transportation projects. Projects may also require extensive review and approval for environmental, civil rights and other concerns, according to ADOT.
“There are a variety of fund sources that flow into and support the program,” she said. “The state fund sources, such as highway user revenue fund (HURF), legislative appropriations — that’s a fairly new item only in the last three or so years that we have been seeing an influx of legislative appropriated projects, and another key fund, is federal fund.”
She said the federal fund is broken down into formula and discretionary grants.
“Let me clear something up. They use the word ‘grant’ differently than we normal human beings use the word ‘grant,’” Ward said.
“Formula grants, those are the dollars that have been allocated to the state. They are provided to us, and we must match those dollars and we do not have to compete for those.”
Discretionary grants, Ward said, even with the word “grant,” are competitive grants.
“We have to file an application and compete for those grants,” she explained. “Other funding sources that support the five-year highway construction program, are regional fund sources.”
She explained sometimes regions have regional specific funds that flow in and support the program, but the region so designates.
“When all different funds are added together and we add some bonding into the mix, that is what is ultimately available for the five-year highway construction program,” Ward said.
Ted Maxwell
Maxwell lives and works in Marana, so he has a stake in the area.
“Living in Marana, working in Marana and having companies in Marana, you do not have to worry about having a voice when it comes to infrastructure in this region,” said Maxwell, who was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey in 2021 to represent Pima County on the Arizona Board of Transportation.
“Because I’m on the state board, I serve on the PAG RTA (Pima Association of Governments Regional Transportation Authority) board and there’s nobody more vocal and willing to give their own opinion than their own.”
Pima Association of Governments’ mission is to address regional issues through cooperative efforts and pooled resources, and to provide accurate, relevant data that leads to effective regional planning decisions, according to PAG.
The RTA is the fiscal manager of a 20-year regional transportation plan that includes improvements in four areas: roadway corridors, safety, transit, environmental and economic vitality. Nearly 950 individual projects and services have been delivered as of June 30, 2021.
“Why is regional transportation important to us?” Maxwell said he was asked. “More importantly, what can you do and why do you care?
The Arizona State Transportation Board, which is responsible for establishing a complete system of state highway routes in Arizona, is granted policy powers by the governor and serves in an advisory capacity to the director of the Arizona Department of Transportation. The board awards construction contracts, monitors the status of construction projects and has the exclusive authority to issue revenue bonds for transportation financing, according to the Arizona State Transportation Board.
“Expansion of our roadways, what happens in (20)24-25-26?” Maxwell asked. “It goes to zero. There’s no money there.”
He said Arizona has an incredible state highway system that requires maintenance, requires upgrades, requires safety improvements, and some statewide modernization.
“When I first got on the board, they said, ‘Don’t worry about your job, but we don’t have any money,’” Maxwell said. “‘You don’t get to pick roads you’re going to do. They’re done.’”
Maxwell said in February they found money so “we knew we were going to be able to do some expansion at the rural communities.” In May 2022, the IIJA kicked in and money started flowing.
In Maxwell’s transportation expansion chart, in 2023 the state gave $400 million due to the legislative appropriation.
“And that grant we are applying for, the mega grant,” he said. “If we don’t get it done, we’re not getting that three-lanes all the way down to Marana, we are not going to complete the I-10, we won’t get three lanes on each side.”
Maxwell said the grants are very important and if they get the mega grant they will be able to complete the I-10 three-lane expansion from Marana to Phoenix.
Maxwell said, 80% of jobs in Maricopa are within 2 miles of the freeway or light rail port. He said people and the jobs want to be located next to transportation and where the ability to move goods, service and people are easy.
“That’s Maricopa, and we are no Maricopa,” he said. “We live here, for the region. We like the areas we live in.
“Pinal County realizes they have success now. They’re growing companies, bringing in high-paying jobs. and they need infrastructure. They have 13 projects they’re going to try to get.”
For Marana, RTA is next. Maxwell said, “We need the business voices and involvement to provide the input. We don’t hear from business leaders. We need somebody to stand up and say we need this.
“We need this for our community for jobs and opportunities. If we don’t have the infrastructure to support that we are not going to bring in the companies we want.”
Maxwell said Marana is well placed for continued growth, but the activity hubs remain in Downtown Phoenix and Downtown Tucson, around the University of Arizona.
Photo Name: Kristin Ward ADOT
Kristin Ward CFO of ADOT discussed funds and grants at the Marana Chamber Business Connection Luncheon. (ADOT/Submitted)
Photo Name: Ted Maxwell ADOT
Southern Arizona Leadership Council CEO Ted Maxwell, a member of the Board of Transportation, shares infrastructure news at the Marana Chamber Business Connection Luncheon. (Arizona Board of Transportation/Submitted)
