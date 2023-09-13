Sonoran Institute celebrates dragonflies

Clean water is flowing through the Santa Cruz River, and species other than humans are taking notice.
According to Sonoran Institute Director Luke Cole, this brings an exciting reason for ecotourism and not only for birding.
“We’re using dragonflies as a beautiful jewel that flies in all different sizes and shapes along the river,” Cole said. “We want to captivate people and use it as one of the many reasons to come out to the Santa Cruz.”
The Sonoran Institute will designate another September for the dragonflies, hosting events throughout the month for the public to learn more about the treasures of the Santa Cruz.
The celebration will come to a head on Saturday, Sept. 30, the county’s designated Dragonfly Day, with hotspot tours hosted in partnership with local environmental groups.
For almost a decade, Pima County’s treatment plants have slowly spilled freshwater into the historic river. Many animal species have since frequented the Santa Cruz River, but a special indicator is the return of dragonflies.
“Dragonflies are pretty pollution-sensitive, so suddenly they have really clean water and we’re seeing more and more of them, year over year,” Cole noted. “We’re seeing them return and proliferate.”
The Sonoran Desert began celebrating this “month for dragonflies” not only for the bugs but to educate people on the Santa Cruz, the body of water that has sustained the desert region for centuries.
Lead ecologist and program manager Claire Zugmeyer explained how each activity and event was planned with the entire Santa Cruz in mind, but the dragonflies are the catalyst.
“With the higher quality of water, we started to see increased diversity in a lot of insects whose lives start in the river, and that included dragonflies,” Zugmeyer said. “With these events, we’re celebrating the river and the life that is sustained by the release of this water.”
The dragonfly-inspired schedule was put on by the Sonoran Institute in conjunction with other groups across the county. On Thursday, Sept. 14, the institute will host Bugs and Brews at Playground Tucson in collaboration with renowned local experts Michael Bogan and Cheryl Mollohan.
A professor at the UA’s School of Natural Resources and the Environment, Bogan will also lead the region’s first digital initiative to learn about and spot dragonflies throughout the month.
“We welcome everyone to our events, but people don’t need to be with us to see and learn about dragonflies,” Zugmeyer explained. “They can go out on their own to find dragonflies and submit observations to the iNaturalist website.”
The institute partnered with Pima County Natural Resources to distribute “Make Your Own Dragonfly” kits. Families can pick up these crafts while supplies last at Pima County libraries and Mission Garden.
On Wednesday, Sept. 27, the county department’s Jeff Babson will lead a virtual presentation about Dragonflies 101. While the material is meant for young adults and older, Zugmeyer said she believes the material can also be fun for children.
“We always have these family-friendly events where we try to provide a lot of different ways to engage,” Zugmeyer said. “From watching presentations and making crafts to getting people to the river itself.”
The celebration will finish with Dragonfly Day on Saturday Sept. 30, when the Sonoran Institute and local experts will lead the public on tours along the Santa Cruz River. These trips will be available in Downtown Tucson, Marana and Mission Garden. There will be a Marana tour available in Spanish.
“Dragonfly Day is a call to the community to come and meet us at the Santa Cruz River,” Cole said. “It matches our mission to connect people to natural resources that nourish and sustain them … and it’s the foundation of community health and prosperity.”
The day will also coincide with the release of the Sonoran Institute’s Living River Magazine produced in partnership with Pima County Regional Flood Control District, Pima County Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department and Tucson Water.
The institute is accepting photo submissions from the community to include in the annual magazine. The public can post photos on social media tagging the Sonoran Institute or send them to scrphoto@
“We’re providing an annual update on water conditions, stewardship efforts and diverse community ties to the river,” Zugmeyer said. “We’re hoping our readers will share photos from their river experiences and have them published in our magazine.”
The Sonoran Institute will also gear up for its monthlong celebration of dragonflies, and moreover, the initiatives that have led to the clean water flowing through it.
“This is all an exercise in research, but it also meets the Sonoran Institute’s mission of connecting people with natural resources,” Cole noted. “Getting people to the river is a major part of that, and it’s important we let Tucsonans know Santa Cruz is still here and it’s improving.”
Dragonflies on the Santa Cruz 2023
Various times, locations and events
through Saturday, Sept. 30
sonoraninstitute.org/events/dragonfly23
Bugs and Brews
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14
WHERE: Playground Tucson, 278 E.
Congress Street, Tucson
COST: Free entry (first 40 registrants get
free drink)
INFO: sonoraninstitute.org
Make Your Own Dragonfly
WHEN: All day on Monday, Sept. 25
WHERE: Pima County libraries and Mission
Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
COST: Free
INFO: sonoraninstitute.org
Dragonflies 101: Order Up!
Dragonflies and Damselflies
WHEN: 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27
WHERE: Virtual class on Zoom
COST: Free
INFO: tinyurl.com/dragonflies101
Guided Dragonfly Tours
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 30
WHERE: Varied locations
COST: Free
INFO: sonoraninstitute.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.