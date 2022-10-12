Left: Owner and large animal veterinarian, Dr. Lindsey Smogor purchased Jackpot Veterinary Center in 2017, and built the equine/large animal hospital in 2019. Center: Taylor Kersey, Jackpot Veterinary Center equine manager, describes the small- and large-animal sides of the clinic. (Jackpot Vet Center/Courtesy) Right: A horse is ready for an evaluation at Jackpot Veterinary Center. (Hope Peters/Staff)