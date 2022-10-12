Jackpot Veterinary Center has extended its hours due to an increased volume of work at its small animal veterinary clinic and the 24-hour equine emergency room.
The move gives Jackpot the opportunity to space out its veterinarians, said Dr. Lindsey Smogor, owner and large animal veterinarian.
“We don’t have four or five doctors working on top of each other in a fairly small practice,” she said.
“Now each of them has a little more elbow room to practice during the week.”
The small animal clinic is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, giving Jackpot the chance to align with customers’ schedules and accommodate unexpected vet appointments.
On the large animal side, the equine clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, with routine appointments available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturdays.
The 24-hour ER service is available for equine emergencies. Jackpot has four small animal veterinarians and three large animal vets. It is looking for a large animal surgeon so horses can get complete care.
Smogor owns the large and small animal practices, but administers care to large animals only, primarily horses and, occasionally, goats and sheep.
“As far as a veterinarian goes, all my experience and what I feel really confident in is equine practice,” she explained. “I never have wanted to do small animal work. But I just ended up buying a property to build an equine practice on (the property) that already had a small animal clinic and I kindof fell into a little more operation of that.”
The property housed the small animal clinic, so once she purchased it in 2017, she built the large animal clinic two years later. Smogor’s business was mobile from 2014 to 2017, when she bought the property.
Smogor was raised just west of Las Vegas. Prior to veterinary school, she managed her family’s horseback riding stables and arena. Smogor earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Las Vegas Nevada (UNLV) in pre-professional biology with a minor in psychology and chemistry in 2008 prior to veterinary school.
She spent her first year of vet school in the Caribbean at Ross University, before transferring to Oklahoma State University, from which she graduated in 2013.
Smogor elected to complete an internship at Arizona Equine Medical and Surgical Centre in Gilbert. She has a special interest in podiatry and lameness.
She attended farrier school in 2011 at Oklahoma State Horseshoeing School and started a horseshoeing business while obtaining her DVM at OSU. She recently completed 240 hours in animal chiropractic education and passed the AVCA exam becoming certified in animal chiropractic.
In 2014, Smogor and Dr. Karla Lombana created Jackpot Equine, a 24-hour mobile equine veterinary service in the Tucson area. The practice has since expanded to include the equine practice and small animal clinic and dog/cat boarding facility on La Canada off Ina Road, renaming the practice Jackpot Veterinary Center.
“We still do mobile and haul in,” Smogor said of their services. “Haul in is for both (regular appointments and emergencies) and that is definitely preferable for emergencies, because we are finding it so hard to get to everyone’s appointments when we have to drive 45 minutes to an hour between appointments.”
The equine emergency call range covers Avra Valley, Marana, Catalina, Northwest Tucson, West Tucson, South Tucson, East Tucson, Sahuarita, Vail and Three Points.
She said for emergencies if ranchers bring in or haul in their horses, “I can triage three to four things at a time on the equine side when people bring them in rather than one at a time, and then drive an hour.”
Equine manager Taylor Kersey walked through the practice describing the six day stalls and four emergency stalls, the latter of which are for horses hauled in for exams or emergencies.
“All of these have cameras inside so we can monitor the horses,” Kersey said.
A surgery sedation room and surgery suite are ready for a surgeon.
Because it has 24-hour emergency services, staff/vets have a sleeping quarter and video screens used to monitor the horses.
Jackpot Veterinary Center expanded in 2019 with the completion of its equine hospital and haul-in clinic.
The equine veterinarians provide comprehensive examinations, diagnostic testing, treatments and emergency hospitalization for their equine patients in a safe, clean and climate-controlled environment.
Another expansion/remodel is on the way.
“We are getting ready to remodel the small animal clinic so it can staff more veterinarians and see more patients,” Smogor said. “So we are leaving an area in the back of that practice where potentially it could be a grooming area or it could be a rehab area. We can make it whatever we want when the occasion arises.”
