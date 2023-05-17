Rotary brings Free Little Libraries to schools

Third graders at Dove Mountain CSTEM recently lined up in front of the school to watch the installation of a new Free Little Library. The wooden hutch, with characters like Curious George and the Lorax painted on its sides, was built by the Dove Mountain Rotary as part of its literacy campaign.
“(The school) decided to have their third graders be the class that would decorate it,” Rotary President Prudy Abeln said. “We wanted the kids to feel like it was their library. Every year if they’re still at that school, they'll feel like it’s their Little Free Library.”
Since 2009, the Free Little Library organization has equipped communities with the resources to create what they call, “public bookcases,” allowing the public to give and take books in a free neighborhood exchange.
The Dove Mountain Rotary decided, as part of this year’s mission, to build and donate Free Little Libraries to schools across Marana. They celebrated their first installation with Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School, providing books to fill the new library. On June 2, they will install a second library in front of Marana Leman Academy of Excellence preschool.
Principal Andrea Divijak welcomed the addition to the school's front entrance with enthusiasm and gratitude, addressing the impact of the library on its mission for student reading success.
“Third grade… is a national focus for having students read on grade level,” Divijak said. “The focus of our district is to provide the support necessary to help students in kindergarten through third grade, so by the conclusion of third grade, they can read texts that are on a third-grade level.”
A week after installation, the principal reported that students of all ages were interacting with the library, both taking and donating to the collection.
“The library has been available for less than a week and already, many students have taken books to read and brought some of their gently used books for others to enjoy,” Divijak noted. “It has been so rewarding to see the students’ excitement to read and share their books with others.”
The Rotary bought kits from the Little Free Library website, which include everything to create a library except for the books. They built two of them, one for the students of Dove Mountain CSTEM K-8 School.
Aside from encouraging kids to read, the Rotary recognized the need for free literature, as not everyone in the community has the money to purchase books. Abeln explained how bringing the libraries into the neighborhood and closer to kids gives them better access to a world of books and stories.
The organization is looking for schools to install more Free Little Libraries and create lasting opportunities for the Rotary to do more with students.
“It will be good for us to do other things for the schools, like if they need volunteers to come and read with children,” Abeln said. “It’s a good location for our members to get to, and that’s kind of how we decided to do the Free Little Libraries in the first place.”
Abeln hopes that the libraries will help kids rediscover the joys of reading. Not only do books improve child literacy but also, according to the Rotarian, build their curiosity and imagination.
The Dove Mountain Rotary will also continue to work with CSTEM on future projects. Along with establishing Little Free Libraries in Marana, the organization aims to support schools throughout the community with education and public outreach.
“The Dove Mountain Rotary has been an amazing support to our campus,” Dvijak commented. “They are focused on service to our community and that is such a great message for our students to understand and embrace so that one day, they too can give back to their community.”
Dove Mountain Rotary Little Free Library Installation
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 2
WHERE: Leman Academy of Excellence (Marana), 7720 N. Silverbell Road, Tucson
COST: Free
INFO: dovemountainrotary.org
