Last week, Trevor Dahlstrom left Marana and headed to lunch with friends. He got back later that afternoon. It doesn’t seem like an unusual thing to do.
“I love to travel,” he said. “Just yesterday I flew to San Diego for the day; it’s really cool to have that freedom to travel around the country.”
The next day he went to Prescott and planned to be home in time for supper.
As a flight instructor, it’s all in a day’s work for Dahlstrom, but that’s one of the advantages of piloting a plane.
There used to be only one way to become a pilot: through the military. Today there’s another jetway to the cockpit, and it’s right up the road at Marana Regional Airport. At IFLY Flight School just about anyone can train to become a pilot. In about the same time it takes to get an associate’s degree and for about the same cost, you, too, can take to the skies.
Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s easy. Taking off begins in the classroom, where future pilots spend time studying for the student pilot certificate test. As with a learner’s permit, you must have a flight instructor with you, and you are prohibited from having passengers.
Next step: private pilot license, which allows you to take passengers and fly a single-engine plane without an instructor. This takes a minimum of 40 hours in the air.
“You are now an officially licensed pilot,” Erwin Castillo said. He has been piloting since 2009, and has been an FAA certified flight instructor since 2020.
Then pilots can work toward getting instrument rated so they may fly a single-engine plane on a cloudy day.
What comes next?
“Now, let’s say you really enjoy flying,” Castillo said. “The next rating is called the commercial rating.”
Pilots need 250 hours in the air to get this rating, but it allows them to get hired and paid.
How do they get that many hours? Many become instructors and use that time toward those hours.
After 1,500 hours in the air and some more studying, a pilot may get an airline transport pilot rating.
Somewhere along the line, a pilot who wants to fly with the big boys such as American or Delta airlines has to also get a multi-engine plane rating. For private jets, you need a type rating.
It’s complicated and expensive, but it can be done. Castillo said from start to finish it takes a good year if you are talented and all you do is study and fly, to a more likely year and a half or so to complete all the training. He estimates it costs about $50,000 for the commercial pilot license, but a mere $7,000 to $12,000 to get a private pilot’s license.
Once you have the license and want to fly on your own, there’s the cost of renting a single-engine plane with fuel at $160 an hour. Fuel these days runs about $7 a gallon.
At IFLY, students work one-on-one with a flight instructor and the instructors there will never let students take any of the licensing tests until they believe the student is ready.
“Here, we actually work with you,” Castillo said. “We’re not going to assign you to take an exam with the FAA unless we feel confident (about your ability) because we want to make sure you’re safe in the air. We don’t sign everybody off. We want to make sure you really know how to fly and that you can get this airplane with my daughter in the airplane (safely down). That’s how I treat it. If you can get my daughter down safely and if there’s an emergency in the air and you’re calm about it, I think you’re ready.”
Getting a pilot’s license means quite a few hours of classroom time. Some of the subjects covered include pre-flight preparations, take-offs and landings, performance maneuvers, air space, stall awareness and recovery techniques, and weather recognition. In fact, as Castillo gave a tour of the airport, he looked up to the blue sky and remarked on what looked like benign, puffy clouds to the uneducated. As a pilot, you learn to recognize and avoid those.
“Those clouds are cumulonimbus clouds,” he said. “A thunderstorm could happen at any moment there. You thought monsoon season was over? That’s what I thought. Those dark clouds over there? That’s not good.”
Why? Because those clouds contain three ingredients that can quickly develop into a thunderstorm: unstable air, uplifting force and moisture.
There are a few restrictions for potential pilots–mainly physical ones. You cannot be on certain medications or have diabetes, Castillo said. Heart disease, epilepsy and poor vision will also bar you. There’s no hiding these conditions, either. Potential pilots have to pass an FAA Class II physical, which is a fairly comprehensive exam. There’s also age. You must be at least 16 years old and under the watchful eye of an instructor to be able to fly solo, and 17 years old to get a private pilot’s license and to apply to be instrument rated.
Still, despite these restrictions, anyone can learn to be a pilot, Dahlstrom said.
“Flying is a great career,” he said. “Anybody who wants to know how to fly, they can.”
“Anybody can learn at any age,” Castillo added. You don’t even have to come from an aviation background. Castillo, who teaches full-time, said he used to be a bank executive.
There are lots of reasons to learn to fly, some interesting ones. Take Jessey Ferbeyre, who flies helicopters. He is getting fixed-wing training to increase his employability. There is another reason he’s working on his ratings, an unexpected one.
“(Flying) is a challenge,” he said. “The challenge is fun.”
That challenge includes mapping out a safe flight plan to Prescott, which he was doing on this day.
Walking around Marana Regional Airport on this sunny, puffy-cloud day, you understand why Castillo and all the pilots there spend a lot of their time looking up.
“We’re always on the ground, wishing we could be up in the air,” he said.
If you think you might like to learn to fly, IFLY offers a $199 discovery flight, a one-hour flight to give you an idea of what it’s like to be up in the sky. Call the school at 785-435-9001 or visit iflyflightschool.wixsite.com/home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.