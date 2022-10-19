A historic Marana art piece is back on display after years languishing in a maintenance yard at Heritage River Park.
“Man on the Horse,” built by Marana High School students in 1994, is now outside the park’s stables after being repaired and painted. The near life-size piece was officially unveiled at Marana’s Fall Festival on Oct. 15 at the park, 12375 Heritage Park Drive.
It is surrounded by a low wooden fence, and the space also has flowerpots. The piece was a joint project between the Marana Parks and Recreation Department and Marana Unified School District.
For years “Man on the Horse” sat outside the Circle K on Marana Road. “People would stop and take pictures of it,” said Nate Jansky, Marana’s park maintenance supervisor. “It was kind of a little landmark out there.”
When the area around Circle K was revamped in 2013 the piece was moved to Heritage River Park and covered up in the maintenance yard. “We didn’t want to get rid of it, so we stored it,” Jansky said.
Over the years, Jansky said, “People were always asking what’s going on with that?” Earlier this month a decision was made.
“We just kind of got together with the town manager and the mayor and they decided on a spot for it, and we just went ahead and moved it,” Jansky said.
A lift was used to gently move “Man on the Horse” to its new location. “That was scary,” Jansky said. It’s now attached to a concrete base.
The piece was not in the best of shape. “The cowboy’s foot was coming off and it had a crack around (the horse’s) neck,” Jansky said.
He spent a number of hours, repairing the foot and the crack and painting the piece with an ivory-colored paint.
For now, the art piece will remain at the park, with the cowboy sitting tall in the saddle and the noble horse facing east.
DSC_4945.jpeg:
Nate Jansky, Marana’s park maintenance supervisor, with the art piece “Man on the Horse,” which has been restored. It now sits at Heritage River Park. (Tom Leyde/Contributor)
DSC_4940.jpeg:
“Man on the Horse,” an art piece made by Marana High School students in 1994, has been repaired and displayed at Heritage River Park. The piece previously sat outside the Circle K on Marana Road. (Tom Leyde/Contributor)
