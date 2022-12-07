The Marana Parks and Recreation department is moving quickly on the new multigenerational recreation and aquatic center build, which was approved by the mayor and town council in October 2021.
“We are making great progress,” said Jim Conroy, Marana’s parks and recreation director.
“It’s a very robust time as far as planning and working with the architects. We hope to have a design to share with the mayor and council in January, for their review. From there, we will be making adjustments and (design firm) Architekton will start to develop the construction documents and as the timeline moves on from there, we hope to break ground during the summer of ’23. It will be approximately a year of construction. So, we hope to be open in the summer or fall of 2024.”
At Marana’s town meeting on Oct. 19, 2021, the mayor and council passed Ordinance No. 2021.022, amending the tax code by increasing the tax rate on certain activities by one-half cent for the design and construction, and fixtures, furniture and equipment, for the new facility.
This project has been in the works since 2019.
Architekton’s lead architects are John Kane and Mike Russo. Last month, Marana Parks and Recreation hired Chasse Building Team, a construction management at risk company.
Parks and Recreation also hired a project management company, Abacus. With the town staff, Architekton, Chasse Building Team and Abacus, Parks and Rec has a “four-part approach of the team working together. It has gone very efficiently,” Conroy said.
The new community center design’s size and amenities will change periodically as the project begins.
“We are still working on the design,” said Wayne Barnett, Marana deputy director of parks and recreation.
“Things are changing as we are talking things through and making adjustments to sizes of rooms…we are looking at approximately 60,000 square feet. The facility will be built on land that is already owned by the town.”
The recreation and community center facility consists of 15 acres of land in north Marana, at North Main Street and Bill Gaudette Drive.
“There is a lot of open property at this point (around the site),” Barnett said. “As Marana Main develops it will develop around the community center…Over the next few to several years as new businesses come in, the center will be there and will grow with other businesses in the community.”
The project has two components: community/rec and aquatics centers, the latter of which will have two bodies of water. Barnett said the aquatic center will be designed with swim competitions in mind.
“One will be a lap pool that will be used more for fitness, lap swimming, exercise classes; it can be used for competitions as well,” Barnett said, “and a recreational pool that will have a zero-depth entry. There will be play features for kids. There will be shade provided there, a walking channel, so people can exercise or do rehab in the pool. We will have a slide feature that will have two slides available.”
A fenced-in yard next to the pool will be available for visitors to watch competitions.
The community center will have a room available for weddings and parties. Other amenities include a three-court gymnasium and a second-floor indoor walking track where walking 10 laps equals 1 mile.
This project is the result of a two-year Parks and Recreation master plan.
“We literally surveyed thousands of people,” Conroy explained. “And approximately 80% of the people who took the survey, all said their number one desire was to have a year-round swimming pool — so the pool will be heated — and a recreation center.”
It includes a 4,500-square-foot area with cardio and weight machines. Conroy said there will be studios with spin/cycle classes and various other studios with fitness activities.
Barnett added the information-gathering process included talking with groups of all generations.
“We also followed that up this fall and did some extensive outreach, focused on the community center,” he said. “We had some focus groups. We talked to folks from senior programs, we talked to teens, we talked to folks involved in youth sports, and we talked to a number of people from the community involved in aquatic programming.”
In addition, they held three open-to-the-general-public meetings for feedback as well as an online survey.
“We really have tried to keep the community involved and engaged,” Barnett said. “We want to make sure we’re listening and that we are going to be providing the opportunities the community is looking for.”
Conroy added, “So we are really building a facility that is going to have the capacity to serve this community for decades. A facility like this will serve a community for 70-plus years.
“It’s important when we are talking about the community center and the aquatic center. We really feel as if this facility will be the heartbeat of the community. From fitness activities to just a wonderful place for a person’s mental health…an oasis of mental health.”
To follow the process, visit maranaaz.gov/community-center. To see the Parks and Recreation’s 10-year Master Plan, see maranaaz.gov/recreation.
