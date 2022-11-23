A centuries old healing substance that has been used by the Maori in New Zealand has slowly made its way to the modern world.
Appearing on pharmacy shelves now are various preparations of manuka honey. The native new Zealanders refer to this substance as “taonga” which means “treasure.” And a potential treasure it truly is.
It has antibacterial, antiviral, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which, according to indigenous tradition and current research, can be used to treat wounds, ulcers, acne and sore throats and improve overall oral health.
Honey has been used since ancient times for various ailments and research began during the late 1980s to affirm or refute the claims of its healing properties. Recently considered “alternative medicine,” manuka honey is gaining recognition in allopathic medical circles.
This particular honey is different from most others in that it is derived from only one type of flower, the manuka (leptospermums). The manuka flower evolved over millions of years only in New Zealand and Australia and is very tolerant of fire and drought.
Other countries, including the United States are now looking for suitable soil and climate to grow the flowers. Most honey worldwide gets its antibacterial state from hydrogen peroxide. But some honeys have additional and unique qualities of antibacterial properties.
The manuka flower’s nectar has higher concentrations of dihydroxyacetone, also known as glycerone, which is derived from plant sources. This converts to methylglyoxal (MGO), creating stronger antibacterial properties than other types of honey. The concentration of MGO determines the strength of the antibacterial properties.
An April 2016 article in Frontiers in Microbiology showed that this honey can dissolve the biofilms on bacteria and viruses in such a way that there is no bacterial resistance as can occur with many of the antibiotics we use to treat illness. The antibacterial quality of some kinds of manuka honey may be more than 100 times more potent than others, depending on when and how it is harvested.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already approved manuka honey as a wound treatment. It is well known that medical-grade honey increases wound healing by speeding up the healing process, preventing wound bed infections, and promoting healthy tissue growth. The best example of this might be decubitus ulcers, or bedsores. They may stay free of infection but without the growth of new tissues and blood vessels, they will not heal. The manuka honey has been shown to fully heal these ulcers in many situations, sometimes in as little as three days.
Several studies have shown that manuka honey can help heal wounds and the Natural Medicines Comprehensive Database reported honey as being “possibly effective” in treating burns.
The Cochrane Review reported that this honey may shorten healing times in surgical wounds and mild burns better than traditional dressings. Yet another study showed that manuka honey might reduce the buildup of tooth plaque and prevent gingivitis. This could prove to be an easy prevention measure for overall good health since we know that gingivitis can lead to serious illness such as heart disease. Other research showed that the anti-inflammatory effects may help to prevent inflammation in the esophagus from cancer chemotherapy and radiation treatment. Manuka honey also is rich in amino acids, calcium, B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, copper, and zinc.
As with anything, there are possible adverse effects. People who are allergic to bees may have a reaction to any honey, including the manuka variety. Eating a lot of any high sugar content products such as honey may find blood sugar levels rising (but this would mean eating a lot of the honey). Its antioxidant properties may interact and negatively affect certain medications and cancer chemotherapies.
It is very interesting that medical research communities and institutions are looking more into nature for illness solutions. High tech is great and has advanced the cause of good health, but low tech certainly has its place, too.
Mia Smitt is a longtime nurse practitioner. She writes a regular column for Tucson Local Media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.